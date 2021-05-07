Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) announces the following event:

What: Gladstone Commercial Corporation's First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Earnings Call & Webcast When: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT Website: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gldcom/mediaframe/44112/indexl.html How: By webcast - Log on to the web at the address above By phone - Please call (877) 407-9045 Contact: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, +1-703-287-5893.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 18, 2021. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13717651.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website, www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

For further information: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com: