DSWISS Inc. Announced Strategic Collaboration with Japan Listed Company RECOMM Co Ltd for "COVID-19 Killer" Air & Surface Sterilizer and Purifier

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / DSwiss, Inc (OTCPINK:DQWS) had today announced a global partnership with Japan-listed company RECOMM Co Ltd (TYO:3323) for the exclusive deal of "COVID-19 killer" air and surface purifier and sterilizer, namely RESPR in the territory of Malaysia. The collaboration deliberately aligns two listed companies for long-term growth by combining the strength of DSwiss's sale and marketing expertise with RECOMM's immense multi-national business scale.

RESPR purifiers and sterilizers utilized NCC technology. It can function for 24-hours, generating natural oxidants such as hydrogen peroxide, which at the quantum level eliminates harmful microorganisms while being innocuous to humans. The certified achievement of reducing 99.9% of SARS CoV-2 virus using RESPR sterilization device made it significantly worthwhile amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO Vincent Leong Ming Chia said, "We believe this is the perfect timing intervening the disinfectant markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic and recent discovery of new virus variant. The worsening conditions are unlikely to recover until early 2023; hence, the partnership with RECOMM granted us the opportunities to bring solutions for the enterprises and create a more sustainable environment for the company to grow further."

About RECOMM Co., Ltd

RECOMM Co., Ltd. sells information and communication equipment in Japan. It sells business phones, digital multifunction machines, network products, LED lightings, and other office automation equipment. The company is also involved in installing installation work and maintenance services, Website creation, mobile terminals sales services; Internet-related services; electric retail; and franchise development services. RECOMM Co., Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. VISIT: www.recomm.co.jp for more information.

About DSWISS Inc.

DSwiss is a premier biotech-nutraceutical, medical consumables supply, and beauty supplies company. The company sells medical consumable supplies, food supplements, skincare, and other related beauty products in Malaysia and around the ASEAN region via its Malaysia and Hong Kong subsidiaries. They are globally recognized Turnkey Private Label Manufacturing Services for nutraceutical and skincare OEM/ODM products.

Our professionals manage from custom formulation of scientifically proven and naturally effective, sourcing raw materials, production, quality control, stability, and safety test, clinical testing by third-party labs, packaging, and shipping, including import and export.

Our manufacturer's facilities are compliant with GMP (Good Manufacturing Practise), FDA (Food Drug Association), HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point), JAKIM HALAL, and Mesti.

