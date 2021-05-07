Walgreens Boots Alliance Commits $350,000 to Help Address Critical COVID-19 Needs in India





To help address the critical need for COVID-19-related resources during a surge in cases and deaths in India, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced a commitment of US$350,000 to the American India Foundation (AIF).









For a total of $350,000 or more, WBA will:















provide a direct donation of $100,000









allow its team members to donate to a special fund, amounting to at least $100,000









match these contributions from team members, up to $100,000









contribute an in-kind product donation of approximately $50,000 worth of pulse oximeters













Pulse oximeters are non-invasive devices that measure oxygen saturation. AIF will distribute them to rural healthcare workers on the frontlines across India.









Throughout the pandemic, WBA has been committed to keeping communities safe and providing much-needed healthcare services, while also working to address barriers to access, said Rosalind Brewer, CEO, Walgreens Boots Alliance. Our thoughts are with everyone in India right now, and we are proud to support the American India Foundation to deliver immediate and vital resources at this critical time.









The contributions to AIF build on WBAs extensive response efforts throughout the pandemic in thousands of communities around the world, including providing access to COVID-19 testing across more than 6,000 Walgreens and Boots stores, administering more than 15 million COVID-19 vaccines and continually offering the latest health information and resources.









