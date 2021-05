Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of sixteen cents ($0.16) per share. The dividend will be payable June 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 27, 2021.









Barnes Group Inc. and its predecessor companies have paid a cash dividend to stockholders on a continuous basis since 1934.









ABOUT BARNES GROUP









Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. The skilled and dedicated employees of Barnes Group around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. Barnes Group is committed to corporate accountability and furthering environmental, social and governance principles as evidenced by our listing as one of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Responsible+Companies+by+%3Ci%3ENewsweek%3C%2Fi%3E. For more information, visit www.BGInc.com.





