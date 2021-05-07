OneMain Holdings, Inc. Changes Its 2021 Annual Stockholders Meeting Location and Time

OneMain Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:OMF, Financial) today announced that the location and time of its upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Annual Meeting) has been changed and will be held at its corporate offices located at 601 N.W. Second Street, Evansville, Indiana 47708. The date for the Annual Meeting remains Tuesday, May 25, 2021, and will take place at 1:00 p.m., local time.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With approximately 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005477/en/