AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image



AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A- (Excellent) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to a- from a of the rated operating subsidiaries of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRG Holdings) [NASDAQ: JRVR]. In addition, AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term ICR to bbb- from bbb of JRG Holdings. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. JRG Holdings is domiciled in Pembroke, Bermuda, while its subsidiaries are based in Pembroke, Richmond, VA, and Raleigh, NC. (See below for a detailed listing of the subsidiaries.)



The ratings reflect the groups balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.



The rating downgrades follow the release of first-quarter earnings and reflect a reduction in the assessment of the groups enterprise risk management. The risk management capabilities of the organization proved to have weaknesses in risk tolerances, non-modelled risks, management controls and risk culture. The current ERM framework and risk evaluation needs to evolve proactively and demonstrate competencies necessary to mitigate any effect on the organizations balance sheet strength, operating performance or business profile. The negative outlooks reflect AM Bests concerns with the group's balance sheet strength assessment given the recurring nature of adverse reserve development in commercial auto lines. While JRG Holdings was able to replenish capital quickly via a common stock offering, AM Bests view is that long-term mitigation of the impact of adverse reserve development is necessary to demonstrate stability in reserves and consistent risk-adjusted capital composition.



The FSR has been downgraded to A- (Excellent) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs downgraded to a- from a with negative outlooks for the following subsidiaries of James River Group Holdings, Ltd.:





  • James River Insurance Company





  • James River Casualty Company





  • Falls Lake National Insurance Company





  • Stonewood Insurance Company





  • Falls Lake Fire and Casualty Company





  • JRG Reinsurance Company Ltd.





  • Carolina Re, Ltd.





This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Bests website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Bests Recent+Rating+Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide+to+Best%26rsquo%3Bs+Credit+Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Bests Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide+for+Media+-+Proper+Use+of+Best%26rsquo%3Bs+Credit+Ratings+and+AM+Best+Rating+Action+Press+Releases.



AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.



Copyright 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005481/en/

