IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ: IRCP; ByMA: IRCP), the leading commercial real estate company in Argentina, announces its results for the third quarter of the FY 2021 ended March 31, 2021.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ: IRCP; ByMA: IRCP), the leading commercial real estate company in Argentina, announces its results for the third quarter of the FY 2021 ended March 31, 2021.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 7, 2021

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The net result for the nine-month period of fiscal year 2021 recorded a loss of ARS 4,794 million compared to a loss of ARS 2,384 million in the same period of 2020, mainly explained by the negative result due to change in the fair value of investment properties partially offset by higher net financial results.
  • Adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 12,321 million in the nine-month period of 2021, increasing 65.7% compared to 2020, mainly explained by the Sales and Developments segment, whose EBITDA reached ARS 9,104 million from sales made of the Bouchard 710 building and the Boston Tower. Adjusted EBITDA of the rental segments reached ARS 3,394 million, which represents a 55% drop compared to the same period of the previous year.
  • Tenant sales in shopping malls grew 0.4% in real terms in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 compared to 2020. Excluding the second fortnight of March, which had the shopping centers partially or totally closed in 2020, the variation was reverts to a drop of 20.5%.
  • The occupancy of the shopping malls portfolio reached 89.5%, while that of A + and A offices reached 81.2%, increasing slightly compared to the previous quarter because of the new building "200 Della Paolera", whose occupancy increased from 74.6% in December 2020 to 76.9% in March 2021.
  • Subsequently, the national government ordered, among other restrictive measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the closure of shopping malls in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area from April 16 to May 21 inclusive. Therefore, to date, 44% of the portfolio remains operational.


Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

9M FY 2021


Income Statement

03/31/2021

03/31/2020

Revenues from sales, leases and services

5,668

10,470

Consolidated Gross Profit

4,720

9,425

Consolidated (Loss) / Profit from Operations

(8,316)

8,082

Loss for the Period

(4,794)

(2,384)




Attributable to:



IRSA CP's Shareholders

(4,780)

(2,515)

Non-Controlling interest

(14)

131




EPS (Basic)

(8.83)

(19.96)

EPS (Diluted)

(8.83)

(19.96)




Balance Sheet

03/31/2021

06/30/2020

Current Assets

14,705

20,205

Non-Current Assets

152,621

175,413

Total Assets

167,326

195,618

Current Liabilities

14,178

22,232

Non-Current Liabilities

67,300

71,080

Total Liabilities

81,478

93,312

Non-Controlling Interest

5,506

5,535

Shareholders' Equity

85,848

102,306

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales cordially invites you to participate in the IIIQ FY 2021 Results Conference Call on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. US EST, 11:00 a.m. BA.

To access the Webinar:
https://irsacorp.zoom.us/j/84685263640?pwd=SnRlcHhncFQ4MUF6aXoyS2QxTXpCUT09
Webinar ID: 846 8526 3640
Password: 485277

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:
Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 55 330 1762

Brasil : +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788

Estados Unidos de Amrica: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Chile: +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066

Investor Relations Department
+ 5411 4323-7449
[email protected]
https://www.irsacp.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en
Follow us on Twitter @irsacpir

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irsa-propiedades-comerciales-sa-nasdaq-ircp-byma-ircp-the-leading-commercial-real-estate-company-in-argentina-announces-its-results-for-the-third-quarter-of-the-fy-2021-ended-march-31-2021-301286757.html

SOURCE IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)