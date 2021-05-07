The Top 5 Trades of Francisco Garcia Parames' Firm

Francisco Garcia Parames (Trades, Portfolio), founder and leader of Spanish investment firm Cobas Asset Management, disclosed his first-quarter portfolio earlier this week.

Prior to founding Cobas in 2017, the guru built his reputation managing the Bestinfond (Trades, Portfolio) portfolio at Bestinver. His 24-year track record near the top of performance rankings made him one of Europe's top asset managers. As a self-taught follower of Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment approach, Parames' style is based on strictly applying the principles of value investing within the framework of the Austrian business cycle theory.

Keeping its criteria in mind, the investor established four new positions during the three months ended March 31, as well as sold out of two stocks and added to or trimmed a slew of other existing holdings. The most notable trades for the period were new holdings in Dassault Aviation SA ( XPAR:AM, Financial) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ( TEVA, Financial), a boost to its Dixons Carphone PLC ( LSE:DC., Financial) stake and reductions of the LG Electronics Inc. ( XKRX:066575, Financial) and G-III Apparel Group Ltd. ( GIII, Financial) positions.

Dassault Aviation

After previously exiting the stock in the third quarter of 2017, the guru invested in 12,445 shares of Dassault Aviation ( XPAR:AM, Financial), allocating 1.82% of the equity portfolio to the position. The stock traded for an average price of 912.47 euros ($1,107.85) per share during the quarter.

The French aircraft manufacturer has a market cap of 8.08 billion euros; its shares closed at 971 euros on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-book ratio of 1.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is currently a potential value trap based on its historical ratios, past performance and future earnings projections. As a result, investors should take a cautious look into the company before buying.

The valuation rank of 8 out of 10 also supports undervaluation even though the share price and price-sales ratio are approaching one-year highs.

Dassault's financial strength and profitability were both rated 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus. Although the company has adequate interest coverage, the Altman Z-Score of 1.14 warns it could be in danger of bankruptcy if it does not improve its liquidity. The return on invested capital is also being eclipsed by the weighted average cost of capital, indicating issues with creating value.

Although the operating margin and gross margin are declining, the company's returns on assets, equity and capital outperform over half of its competitors. Dassault also has a low Piotroski F-Score of 2, which suggests is business conditions are in poor shape. The predictability rank of one out of five stars is on watch as a result of the company's revenue per share declining over the past 12 months. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Dassault, the Third Avenue Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 0.15% of outstanding shares. Another top guru shareholder is Bestinfond (Trades, Portfolio).

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Having previously closed out of a position in Teva Pharmaceutical ( TEVA, Financial) in the second quarter of 2019, Parames picked up 638,111 shares, dedicating 0.94% of the equity portfolio to the holding. Shares traded for an average price of $11.46 each during the quarter.

The Israel-based pharmaceutical company, which focuses primarily on developing generic drugs, has an $11.53 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $10.42 on Friday with a price-book ratio of 1.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is fairly valued currently.

Weighed down by poor interest coverage and a low Altman Z-Score of -0.01, which warns of potential bankruptcy risk, GuruFocus rated Teva's financial strength 3 out of 10. The ROIC is above the WACC, however, indicating value creation.

The company's profitability fared a bit better, scoring a 5 out of 10 rating even though the operating and gross margins are in decline. Its returns are also negative and underperforming a majority of industry peers. Teva also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 4, indicating business conditions are stable, but its one-star predictability rank is on watch as a result of revenue per share declining over the past five years.

With a 3.9% stake, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) is Teva's largest guru shareholder. David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio), Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) and Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) also have positions in the stock.

Dixons Carphone

Impacting the equity portfolio by 1.39%, the Spanish investor boosted his stake in Dixons Carphone ( LSE:DC., Financial) by 32.45%, buying 5.5 million shares. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average per-share price of 1.23 pounds ($1.72).

Parames now holds 22.4 million shares total, accounting for 5.96% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus estimates he has lost 29.07% on the investment since establishing it in the second quarter of 2017.

The retailer of electrical and telecommunications products and services, which is headquartered in the U.K., has a market cap of 1.65 billion pounds; its shares closed at 1.42 pounds on Thursday with a price-book ratio of 0.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.16.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be fairly valued currently.

The valuation rank of 10 out of 10, however, is more supportive of undervaluation.

GuruFocus rated Dixons Carphone's financial strength 4 out of 10. In addition to poor interest coverage and assets building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing, the Altman Z-Score of 1.54 warns the company could be at risk of going bankrupt.

The company's profitability fared better with a 6 out of 10 rating despite its margins and returns underperforming over half of its competitors. Dixons also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 4 and a one-star predictability rank. It has recorded a slowdown in revenue per share growth over the past year.

Parames is currently the only guru invested in the stock with 1.92% of its outstanding shares.

LG Electronics

With an impact of -1.06% on the equity portfolio, Parames curbed the LG Electronics (XKRS:066575) holding by 58.96%, shedding 119,258 shares. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of 73,501.7 won ($66.17) per share.

The investor now holds 83,011 shares total, which represent 0.67% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus data shows he has gained 78.28% on the investment since the second quarter of 2018.

The South Korean electronics manufacturer has a market cap of 28.52 trillion won; its shares closed at 72,200 won on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-book ratio of 0.84 and a price-sales ratio of 0.21.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is significantly overvalued currently.

The valuation rank of 4 out of 10 also points to overvaluation.

LG's financial strength and profitability were both rated 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus. Despite having adequate interest coverage, the Altman Z-Score of 2.55 indicates the company is under some pressure since its assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing. The WACC also surpasses the ROIC, indicating issues with creating value.

The company is supported by an expanding operating margin and returns that outperform over half of its industry peers. LG also has a high Piotroski F-Score of 8, which indicates business conditions are healthy, and a one-star predictability rank.

Parames holds 0.05% of LG's outstanding shares.

G-III Apparel

The guru slashed his G-III Apparel ( GIII, Financial) position by 69.67%, selling 282,940 shares. The transaction had an impact of -1.04% on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.15 each during the quarter.

Parames now holds 123,193 shares total, which make up 0.47% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus says he has gained an estimated 60.32% on the investment since establishing it in the second quarter of 2019.

The New York-based company, which designs, manufactures and markets men's and women's apparel, has a $1.64 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $33.96 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 73.66, a price-book ratio of 1.22 and a price-sales ratio of 0.82.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is significantly overvalued currently.

The valuation rank of 4 out of 10 aligns with this assessment since the share price and price ratios are closing in on multiyear highs.

GuruFocus rated G-III Apparel's financial strength 5 out of 10. As a result of issuing approximately $99.2 million in new long-term debt over the past three years, the company has weak interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 2.84 also indicates it is under some pressure since the WACC is eclipsing the ROIC, indicating struggles with value creation.

The company's profitability scored a 6 out of 10 rating even though its margins and returns underperform over half of its competitors. G-III also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 5, but the one-star predictability rank is on watch as a result of losses in operating income and declines in revenue per share over the past several years.

Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio) is G-III Apparel's largest guru shareholder with a 0.6% position. Other top guru investors include Grantham, Hotchkis & Wiley, the FPA Capital Fund (Trades, Portfolio), First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio).

Additional trades and portfolio performance

During the quarter, Parames also established positions in Dallas-based pipeline company Energy Transfer LP (ET) and French geophysical services company CGG (XPAR:CGG).

Cobas' $649 million equity portfolio, which is composed of 56 stocks, is most heavily invested in the energy, industrials and consumer cyclical sectors.

According to GuruFocus, the Cobas Seleccion FI Fund returned -22.81% in 2020, significantly underperforming the S&P 500's 18.4% return and the MSCI Europe Index's 5.93% return.

Disclosure: No positions.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.