Anglogold Ashanti Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $23.07 per share and the market cap of $9.6 billion, Anglogold Ashanti stock appears to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Anglogold Ashanti is shown in the chart below.

Because Anglogold Ashanti is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 13.7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.64% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Anglogold Ashanti has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.64, which which ranks worse than 76% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The overall financial strength of Anglogold Ashanti is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Anglogold Ashanti is fair. This is the debt and cash of Anglogold Ashanti over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Anglogold Ashanti has been profitable 5 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $4.4 billion and earnings of $2.27 a share. Its operating margin of 32.96% better than 88% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Anglogold Ashanti's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Anglogold Ashanti over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Anglogold Ashanti is 13.7%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 31.4%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Anglogold Ashanti's return on invested capital is 15.63, and its cost of capital is 12.93.

In short, the stock of Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 76% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. To learn more about Anglogold Ashanti stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

