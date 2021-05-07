Advisors Preferred, LLC Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: XLF, SHY, IWD, IEI, TBF, BKLN, OMCL, REGN, AMLP, HYD, LOPE, BWA, NRG, ARWR, TREX, THC, FAF, AFL, ABBV, HCA, CTSH, CYH, ADS, KLIC, UIS, WY, UNFI, SLB, LPX, CTB, GT, GES, RXI, TDC, IXC, MOH, VRTX, IGE, GUNR, RODM, XLE, XME, LIT, IYE, IGN, IEO, IYR, RLY, IWM, VDE, FXN, FCG, DIG,

Rockville, MD, based Investment company Advisors Preferred, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors Preferred, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Advisors Preferred, LLC owns 151 stocks with a total value of $660 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 567,245 shares, 13.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.10% SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 1,044,247 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.18% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 2,019,411 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 728,357 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 466,655 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1599.52%

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.55%. The holding were 2,019,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.52%. The holding were 728,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $161.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.82%. The holding were 294,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 210,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 366,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 214,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1599.52%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.55%. The holding were 466,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.10%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $166.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.11%. The holding were 567,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 115.96%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 62,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 56.30%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.354400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 58,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 53.71%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 102,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.51%. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $19.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.465700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 205,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77.

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11.

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77.

Advisors Preferred, LLC reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 97.41%. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $334.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.08%. Advisors Preferred, LLC still held 900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC reduced to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 99.54%. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.04%. Advisors Preferred, LLC still held 371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.55%. The sale prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $117.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.61%. Advisors Preferred, LLC still held 105,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 64.8%. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $83.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. Advisors Preferred, LLC still held 41,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC reduced to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 26.15%. The sale prices were between $105.34 and $115.02, with an estimated average price of $109.46. The stock is now traded at around $121.079800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Advisors Preferred, LLC still held 59,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC reduced to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 21.76%. The sale prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $99.174600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Advisors Preferred, LLC still held 68,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.