Advisors Preferred, LLC Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Advisors Preferred, LLC Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Rockville, MD, based Investment company Advisors Preferred, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors Preferred, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Advisors Preferred, LLC owns 151 stocks with a total value of $660 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advisors Preferred, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisors+preferred%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Advisors Preferred, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 567,245 shares, 13.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.10%
  2. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 1,044,247 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.18%
  3. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 2,019,411 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 728,357 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 466,655 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1599.52%
New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.55%. The holding were 2,019,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.52%. The holding were 728,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $161.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.82%. The holding were 294,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 210,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 366,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 214,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1599.52%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.55%. The holding were 466,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.10%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $166.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.11%. The holding were 567,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 115.96%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 62,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 56.30%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.354400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 58,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 53.71%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 102,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.51%. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $19.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.465700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 205,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11.

Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77.

Reduced: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Advisors Preferred, LLC reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 97.41%. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $334.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.08%. Advisors Preferred, LLC still held 900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Advisors Preferred, LLC reduced to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 99.54%. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.04%. Advisors Preferred, LLC still held 371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Advisors Preferred, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.55%. The sale prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $117.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.61%. Advisors Preferred, LLC still held 105,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Advisors Preferred, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 64.8%. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $83.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. Advisors Preferred, LLC still held 41,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)

Advisors Preferred, LLC reduced to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 26.15%. The sale prices were between $105.34 and $115.02, with an estimated average price of $109.46. The stock is now traded at around $121.079800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Advisors Preferred, LLC still held 59,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)

Advisors Preferred, LLC reduced to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 21.76%. The sale prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $99.174600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Advisors Preferred, LLC still held 68,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Advisors Preferred, LLC. Also check out:

1. Advisors Preferred, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Advisors Preferred, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Advisors Preferred, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Advisors Preferred, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider