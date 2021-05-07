Ajo, Lp Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Vistra Corp, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Citigroup Inc

New Purchases: LUMN, DHT, DAC, AGRO, INDA, SBLK,

LUMN, DHT, DAC, AGRO, INDA, SBLK, Added Positions: VST, AAWW, SNX, LBTYK, QRTEA, EQT, CYD,

VST, AAWW, SNX, LBTYK, QRTEA, EQT, CYD, Reduced Positions: HPQ, R, AA, TDS, HRI, ARCH, HCC, PUMP, KSS, XRX, THC, DXC, F, CAR, SIG, KSA, CMTL, PTEN, MUR, CAI, KRA, DNOW, ATRO, AXL, UFS, YELP, LDL,

HPQ, R, AA, TDS, HRI, ARCH, HCC, PUMP, KSS, XRX, THC, DXC, F, CAR, SIG, KSA, CMTL, PTEN, MUR, CAI, KRA, DNOW, ATRO, AXL, UFS, YELP, LDL, Sold Out: GOOGL, VZ, C, XOM, JNJ, MS, HD, MU, GS, BRK.B, ATVI, PM, EA, SYF, BK, ALXN, ORCL, ALLY, MDT, CMI, AMAT, MSFT, MCK, STLD, EBAY, FB, MAS, AES, MO, OC, MRK, EOG, BBY, M, NRG, STT, ALSN, JEF, DRE, DHR, CYTH, TTWO, CFG, PNW, MAN, CVS, CAH, RS, PHM, TMO, DE, BPOP, AMZN, JPM, TSN, LOW, PEP, AGCO, RBC, SWKS, ARW, ODFL, HCA, DAR, LYB, HIG, MNST, GLPI, BC, RHI, COST, ALL, OMF, LLY, NUS, PCAR, EXC, ST, CARR, DOX, FBHS, EME, GPK, UTHR, ETR, HSIC, INVH, CSL, OFC, INTU, SSNC, ZTS, WMT, WU, NAVI, DVA, DGX, AN, HALO, AMCX, CBT, FLO, CW, ETN, IDA, PPL, SLGN, SNDR, AYI, CI, LH, LTRPA, FDX, KR, BRX, COG, HLF, CDK, CTSH, RDN, PFSI, AOS, FAF, AMP, THG, MDU, MPW, SLM, NLOK, GHC, EXPD, HUBB, BLDR, PXD, PII, WAT, COP, PWR, SHW, XEC, WERN, ABC, INGR, NFG, MTG, SF, UFPI, GM, BERY, FL, LKQ, VRTX, CBRE, KO, EMN, FR, HIW, TAP, NVT, LPX, MTD, OSK, JAZZ, ESNT, ACGL, CR, DCI, IONS, JBL, MKL, OGE, POR, VVV, BRKR, LRCX, NEU, LEA, EPAM, ABBV, PRAH, CC, BSX, DKS, HUN, STMP, HZNP, 50AA, CRI, CTXS, TPR, RF, SEE, WFC, HBI, BWA, CE, DHI, EW, INTC, JCOM, MSM, NTAP, RSG, CUBE, UPS, WST, AEP, BIO, CCK, ITT, LII, NUE, PH, RJF, SOHU, UGI, YUM, SPB, GMED, PNR, SYNH, AFYA, RE, UNF, UNM, XEL, ZION, DFS, FANG,

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Ajo, Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Vistra Corp, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Synnex Corp, Liberty Global PLC, sells Alphabet Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Citigroup Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ajo, Lp. As of 2021Q1, Ajo, Lp owns 42 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AJO, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ajo%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) - 666,426 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 746,637 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Ryder System Inc (R) - 129,525 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.03% Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 188,428 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73% Ford Motor Co (F) - 794,161 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.04%. The holding were 746,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in DHT Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $5.81. The stock is now traded at around $5.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 403,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in Danaos Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $37.42. The stock is now traded at around $65.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 38,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in Adecoagro SA. The purchase prices were between $7.03 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $8.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 49,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $22.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ajo, Lp added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 521.46%. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $15.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 514,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ajo, Lp added to a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 282.60%. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $73.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 146,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ajo, Lp added to a holding in Synnex Corp by 160.57%. The purchase prices were between $80.4 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $93.32. The stock is now traded at around $123.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 57,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ajo, Lp added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 64.08%. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 316,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89.