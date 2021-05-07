Logo
Ajo, Lp Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Vistra Corp, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Citigroup Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Ajo, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Vistra Corp, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Synnex Corp, Liberty Global PLC, sells Alphabet Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Citigroup Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ajo, Lp. As of 2021Q1, Ajo, Lp owns 42 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AJO, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ajo%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AJO, LP
  1. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) - 666,426 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  2. Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 746,637 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Ryder System Inc (R) - 129,525 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.03%
  4. Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 188,428 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73%
  5. Ford Motor Co (F) - 794,161 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%
New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.04%. The holding were 746,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DHT Holdings Inc (DHT)

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in DHT Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $5.81. The stock is now traded at around $5.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 403,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Danaos Corp (DAC)

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in Danaos Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $37.42. The stock is now traded at around $65.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 38,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Adecoagro SA (AGRO)

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in Adecoagro SA. The purchase prices were between $7.03 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $8.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 49,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Ajo, Lp initiated holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $22.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vistra Corp (VST)

Ajo, Lp added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 521.46%. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $15.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 514,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)

Ajo, Lp added to a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 282.60%. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $73.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 146,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Synnex Corp (SNX)

Ajo, Lp added to a holding in Synnex Corp by 160.57%. The purchase prices were between $80.4 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $93.32. The stock is now traded at around $123.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 57,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Ajo, Lp added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 64.08%. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 316,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Ajo, Lp sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of AJO, LP. Also check out:

1. AJO, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. AJO, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AJO, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AJO, LP keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider