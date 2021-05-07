Logo
Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, PPG Industries Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Caterpillar Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, PPG Industries Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, General Dynamics Corp, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Caterpillar Inc, VF Corp, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+financial+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC
  1. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 468,192 shares, 18.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.36%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 195,255 shares, 13.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.78%
  3. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 206,517 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.74%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 148,038 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.46%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 52,864 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.31%
New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $178.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 9,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 14,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2357.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $137.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 195,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $51.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 167,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 82.96%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $194.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Franklin Resources Inc by 50.83%. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $30.26, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $34.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 46,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Hormel Foods Corp by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14.

Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.

Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $271.27 and $311.75, with an estimated average price of $292.59.



