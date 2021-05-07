Logo
Boston Financial Mangement Inc Buys American Tower Corp, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Tractor Supply Co, Sells The Hershey Co, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Boston Financial Mangement Inc (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Tractor Supply Co, Comfort Systems USA Inc, SEI Investments Co, sells The Hershey Co, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Insulet Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Financial Mangement Inc . As of 2021Q1, Boston Financial Mangement Inc owns 230 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOSTON FINANCIAL MANGEMENT INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+financial+mangement+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BOSTON FINANCIAL MANGEMENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 487,776 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 828,913 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
  3. Watsco Inc (WSO) - 356,819 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
  4. Copart Inc (CPRT) - 713,586 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.07%
  5. Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 301,692 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
New Purchase: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc initiated holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.58 and $75.2, with an estimated average price of $63.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $109.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $304.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cango Inc (CANG)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc initiated holding in Cango Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $5.744800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $106.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 282.46%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $248.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 111,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $237.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 61,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 94.74%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc added to a holding in SEI Investments Co by 85.34%. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $58.58. The stock is now traded at around $63.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 35,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 26.60%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.082600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 72,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.90%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $52.052000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of BOSTON FINANCIAL MANGEMENT INC . Also check out:

