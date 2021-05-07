KAMES CAPITAL plc Buys Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Viatris Inc, Sells Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Viatris Inc

New Purchases: TMX, VTRS,

TMX, VTRS, Sold Out: SVW, VIA,

Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company KAMES CAPITAL plc Current Portfolio ) buys Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Viatris Inc, sells Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KAMES CAPITAL plc. As of 2021Q1, KAMES CAPITAL plc owns 164 stocks with a total value of $6.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,491,484 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,217,433 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 80,224 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 898,165 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 382,836 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio.

KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 906,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 223,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KAMES CAPITAL plc sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.34.

KAMES CAPITAL plc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.