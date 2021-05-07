Logo
Close Asset Management Ltd Buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Cerner Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Valero Energy Corp, 3M Co, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Close Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Cerner Corp, Applied Materials Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Valero Energy Corp, 3M Co, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Total SE, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Close Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Close Asset Management Ltd owns 226 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Close Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/close+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Close Asset Management Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,304,768 shares, 16.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 115,206 shares, 12.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
  3. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 1,449,234 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.23%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 287,952 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37%
  5. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 2,161,672 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 431,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 1,570,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $73.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 285,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $593.726700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 31,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.281000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 257,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Open Text Corp (OTEX)

Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Open Text Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.26 and $49.49, with an estimated average price of $46.8. The stock is now traded at around $47.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 222,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 124.23%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $133.699300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 1,449,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 28.72%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 294,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 122.70%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 47.17%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $225.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $66.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Sold Out: Total SE (TOT)

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UA)

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $14.77 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $17.6.

Sold Out: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX)

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.99 and $15, with an estimated average price of $10.2.



