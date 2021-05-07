Close Asset Management Ltd Buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Cerner Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Valero Energy Corp, 3M Co, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: APD, CERN, SSNC, NVDA, BMY, OTEX, INGR, SONY, CARR, EL, RTX, ILMN, DIA, OTIS, MSTR, PAYX, TSM, EMQQ, SYY, ITW, CRM, BOTZ, MELI, FRPT, AZN, NKE, MGM, IFF, HD, CMD, CAT, SE, SHOP, ARKK, KEYS, PLTR, SNOW, DKNG, CHX, BSY, BX, LHX, MTCH, CTVA, DD, STOK, RAD, CCO, DOW, ATHM, NIO, DOCU, SLDB, FTCH, REZI, SPRO, MAXR, LTHM, PLAN, PTC, PANW, SPWR, BUD, EDIT, RUN, HUBS, FSR, MP, SMMT, GOEV, ABNB, QS, ASAN, OCUP, LSPD, FOXA, BYND, AQUA, OKTA, AAL, DG, CBOE, TAK, LORL, AMP, DXCM, FXI, SBNY, CEVA, CME, FLO, NVR, NVS, MITK, ON, CVS, MDCA, KTOS, PLUG, BMRN, HSIC, EXTR, NEE, FMC, DOV, MS, DE, BMI, FIX, ADI,

Added Positions: AMAT, PM, BDX, GOOGL, FB, EA, JPM, SBUX, KO, MCD, PYPL, ATVI, QCOM, CVX, BABA, MDLZ, ABT, CMCSA, GILD, MO, ECL, NFLX, PSX, TJX, DIS, XOM, FCX, BLK, NEM, COP,

Reduced Positions: ADBE, BKNG, AMZN, CSCO, MA, AAPL, HON, BRK.B, GOOG, CL, IVV, FISV, NTR, AMGN, PG, INTC, GS, IBM, JNJ, DUK, LMT, SPY, PCAR, PEP, MRK, T, COTY, NOV, BIDU, HES, AXP, ED, BTI, BAC, PKI, GE, KDP, CM,

Sold Out: VLO, MMM, TOT, COST, AXDX, TRV, UAA, SPLK, UA, VVV,

Investment company Close Asset Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Cerner Corp, Applied Materials Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Valero Energy Corp, 3M Co, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Total SE, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Close Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Close Asset Management Ltd owns 226 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,304,768 shares, 16.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 115,206 shares, 12.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 1,449,234 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.23% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 287,952 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 2,161,672 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%

Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 431,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 1,570,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $73.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 285,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $593.726700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 31,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.281000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 257,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Open Text Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.26 and $49.49, with an estimated average price of $46.8. The stock is now traded at around $47.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 222,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 124.23%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $133.699300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 1,449,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 28.72%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 294,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 122.70%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 47.17%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $225.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $66.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91.

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54.

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $14.77 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $17.6.

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.99 and $15, with an estimated average price of $10.2.