Bell State Bank & Trust Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, SPDR Biotech ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Fargo, ND, based Investment company Bell State Bank & Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, SPDR Biotech ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Ensign Group Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Proto Labs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bell State Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q1, Bell State Bank & Trust owns 161 stocks with a total value of $693 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bell State Bank & Trust's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bell+state+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,905,925 shares, 19.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 355,747 shares, 16.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,330,971 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.31% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 81,368 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.24% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 436,794 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%

Bell State Bank & Trust initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $149.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 70,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bell State Bank & Trust initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $128.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 75,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bell State Bank & Trust initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.138600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 71,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bell State Bank & Trust initiated holding in Ensign Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $96.13, with an estimated average price of $85.63. The stock is now traded at around $86.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bell State Bank & Trust initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bell State Bank & Trust initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bell State Bank & Trust added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 53.31%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 1,330,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bell State Bank & Trust added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 48.21%. The purchase prices were between $83.72 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $96.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bell State Bank & Trust added to a holding in 2U Inc by 113.03%. The purchase prices were between $34.21 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bell State Bank & Trust sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Bell State Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Bell State Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Bell State Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7.

Bell State Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Bell State Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3.