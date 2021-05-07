Bell State Bank & Trust Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, SPDR Biotech ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bell State Bank & Trust Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, SPDR Biotech ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Fargo, ND, based Investment company Bell State Bank & Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, SPDR Biotech ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Ensign Group Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Proto Labs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bell State Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q1, Bell State Bank & Trust owns 161 stocks with a total value of $693 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bell State Bank & Trust's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bell+state+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bell State Bank & Trust
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,905,925 shares, 19.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 355,747 shares, 16.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
  3. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,330,971 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.31%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 81,368 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.24%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 436,794 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Bell State Bank & Trust initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $149.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 70,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Bell State Bank & Trust initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $128.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 75,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Bell State Bank & Trust initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.138600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 71,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)

Bell State Bank & Trust initiated holding in Ensign Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $96.13, with an estimated average price of $85.63. The stock is now traded at around $86.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Bell State Bank & Trust initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Bell State Bank & Trust initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Bell State Bank & Trust added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 53.31%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 1,330,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Bell State Bank & Trust added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 48.21%. The purchase prices were between $83.72 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $96.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 2U Inc (TWOU)

Bell State Bank & Trust added to a holding in 2U Inc by 113.03%. The purchase prices were between $34.21 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Bell State Bank & Trust sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Bell State Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Bell State Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Sold Out: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Bell State Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Bell State Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Bell State Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bell State Bank & Trust. Also check out:

1. Bell State Bank & Trust's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bell State Bank & Trust's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bell State Bank & Trust's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bell State Bank & Trust keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider