WESCAP Management Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells MasTec Inc, Kansas City Southern, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells MasTec Inc, Kansas City Southern, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company WESCAP Management Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund, The Walt Disney Co, sells MasTec Inc, Kansas City Southern, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WESCAP Management Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, WESCAP Management Group, Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WESCAP Management Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wescap+management+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WESCAP Management Group, Inc.
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 209,295 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
  2. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,399,978 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 263,118 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86%
  4. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 541,702 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
  5. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 636,444 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.22%
New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 40,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $347.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $70.12, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $48.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.815600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.138600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 108,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (FDM)

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 44.99%. The purchase prices were between $47.1 and $63.56, with an estimated average price of $56.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $11.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 37,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of WESCAP Management Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. WESCAP Management Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. WESCAP Management Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. WESCAP Management Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WESCAP Management Group, Inc. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider