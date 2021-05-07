WESCAP Management Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells MasTec Inc, Kansas City Southern, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

New Purchases: PFE, DIA, HASI, USMV,

Investment company WESCAP Management Group, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund, The Walt Disney Co, sells MasTec Inc, Kansas City Southern, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WESCAP Management Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, WESCAP Management Group, Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 209,295 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,399,978 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 263,118 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86% Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 541,702 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 636,444 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.22%

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 40,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $347.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $70.12, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $48.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.815600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.138600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 108,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 44.99%. The purchase prices were between $47.1 and $63.56, with an estimated average price of $56.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $11.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 37,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.