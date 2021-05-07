Tiff Advisory Services Inc Buys Sunrun Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Sells GoodRx Holdings Inc, Sea, Nielsen Holdings PLC

New Purchases: RUN, XLK, SUSA,

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Tiff Advisory Services Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Sunrun Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Charter Communications Inc, Fiserv Inc, sells GoodRx Holdings Inc, Sea, Nielsen Holdings PLC, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. As of 2021Q1, Tiff Advisory Services Inc owns 18 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 2,401,776 shares, 25.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.46% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 379,726 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 787,810 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.19% Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 245,771 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 159,387 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.48%

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 305,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 99,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $93.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 148.92%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 278,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 36.09%. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $690.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 30,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 159,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 87,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.26 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $12.03.