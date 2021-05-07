Tiff Advisory Services Inc Buys Sunrun Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Sells GoodRx Holdings Inc, Sea, Nielsen Holdings PLC

- New Purchases: RUN, XLK, SUSA,
- Added Positions: XLRE, CHTR, FISV, V, TDG,
- Reduced Positions: SE, NLSN, XLF, XLB, EBAY,
- Sold Out: GDRX, BND, ADVM,
For the details of TIFF ADVISORY SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tiff+advisory+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TIFF ADVISORY SERVICES INC
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 2,401,776 shares, 25.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.46%
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 379,726 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio.
- Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 787,810 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.19%
- Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 245,771 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 159,387 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.48%
Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 305,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 99,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $93.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Tiff Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 148.92%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 278,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Tiff Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 36.09%. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $690.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 30,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Tiff Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 159,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Tiff Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 87,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.Sold Out: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)
Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.26 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $12.03.
