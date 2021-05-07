Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. Buys iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells AutoZone Inc, Align Technology Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

New Purchases: SUSB,

Investment company Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, sells AutoZone Inc, Align Technology Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kelman-Lazarov, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 898,686 shares, 16.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 252,745 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 366,876 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 750,301 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 275,641 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.050200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 45.74%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $80.421000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.24%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.29 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.51.