Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. Buys iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells AutoZone Inc, Align Technology Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. Buys iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells AutoZone Inc, Align Technology Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, sells AutoZone Inc, Align Technology Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kelman-Lazarov, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kelman-Lazarov, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kelman-lazarov%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kelman-Lazarov, Inc.
  1. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 898,686 shares, 16.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 252,745 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
  3. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 366,876 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  4. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 750,301 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
  5. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 275,641 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.050200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 45.74%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $80.421000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.24%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.

Sold Out: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.29 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kelman-Lazarov, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Kelman-Lazarov, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Kelman-Lazarov, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kelman-Lazarov, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider