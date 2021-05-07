IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, RealPage Inc, Sells , Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Parsley Energy Inc

New Purchases: WORK, RP, COHR, FLIR, CHNG, AJRD, PBCT, PS, SPWH, CATM, CMD, PRSP, WDR, FXY, GLUU, MTSC, PRAH, FRTA, ZS, AMZN, AME, BLK, CMS, NVR, NDAQ, SYK, SUI, TDOC, TTD, TYL, ABC, BAX, BRK.B, CAT, CTVA, GD, LHX, LMT, MKL, MCK, ORLY, PCAR, CUB, EGOV, XLK, BWX, ICVT, AMRK, ANGI, ACTG, ACIW, ATGE, ADTN, WMS, AMG, AKRO, ALEC, ALE, MDRX, ALTA, AEO, APEI, AVD, CRMT, AMKR, AMRX, APOG, AQST, ARCB, AROC, ARQT, AGX, ASMB, ASB, ASTE, AUB, AVNS, AVNT, BXS, BEAM, BDC, BRBR, BDSI, BTAI, BKH, BLKB, BCC, MNRL, BCOV, CVBF, CVI, CWT, CNNE, CARG, CSV, CPF, CERS, CHX, ECOM, PLCE, CHCO, CLH, CLW, CNS, CHRS, COMM, CTBI, CRK, CNCE, CNSL, CR, CCRN, CW, CYBE, DAKT, DGII, DDS, UFS, DRQ, EQT, EXP, EGRX, ECHO, EGAN, ESI, EME, ESCA, ETH, EVR, EXTN, EZPW, FNB, FARO, FISI, FBNC, BUSE, FLIC, FMBH, SRCE, FL, FOR, FUL, FULT, GTYH, GABC, ROCK, EAF, GBX, HBT, THG, HARP, 1HB, HLIO, HLX, HFWA, HTH, HIFS, HOFT, HMN, IDT, ICFI, ICUI, IESC, IIIN, NSP, INGN, INS, IDCC, IBOC, IVC, ISBC, IRBT, ITI, JCOM, KRNY, KZR, KE, KN, LAKE, LQDT, LQDA, LOB, LL, MRC, MVBF, MBII, MTZ, MATW, MBWM, MBIN, MCY, MTOR, MCB, MSEX, MTX, MC, MTEM, MOG.A, MPAA, NBTB, NPK, EYE, NWLI, NPTN, CTOS, NEX, NEXT, NXTC, NFBK, NWBI, NWPX, NUS, OSIS, OMER, OPRT, ORGO, OFIX, OTLK, OMI, PSB, PNTG, PAG, PSNL, PNFP, PLXS, PLYM, BPOP, PFC, PRG, RLGT, REGI, RBCAA, REPL, REX, RBBN, RMNI, RCKT, RCKY, R, SLM, FLOW, SAFT, SNDR, SRRK, SPNE, SELB, SIGI, SWAV, SHYF, SDC, SMSI, SOI, SSB, SFST, SWX, SPB, SPRO, STFC, STC, STRA, SGC, SYNA, TFFP, TTMI, TCMD, TELL, TDC, TITN, TOWN, TRNS, TBIO, TCBK, TRUE, TBI, TRMK, UMBF, UMPQ, UIS, UFCS, USLM, ULH, UPWK, VSEC, VLY, VREX, VECO, VSTM, VCEL, VRS, VCTR, VHC, VVNT, VYGR, WMK, WINA, WTFC, WWE, XRX, ZUMZ, ALKS, ARGO, AXS, CMBM, CWCO, ESGR, LAZ, MGTX, NCLH, 3XPA, SGH, DSSI, EGLE, GNK, INSW, AIV, DDOG, IT, GNUS, SGEN, SENEA, TGNA, TRMB, VTRS, SIVR, ACHC, ARNA, AHT, BSX, BHR, CYTK, EHC, QAI, DBO, SHY, MPW, MOH, PTON, PEN, PLNT, THC, UAA, UHS, WW, YETI, LIVN, QURE,

ALXN, VCSH, INFO, VSS, MBB, SRLN, TCF, HYD, BKLN, SCHC, VMBS, CTB, EWJ, SHV, MGLN, CWB, SPSB, XLNX, ABT, BPFH, DHR, DE, PEP, CRM, TXN, AKAM, ANSS, AAPL, ANET, ADP, CDW, CTXS, COUP, DELL, DOCU, EOG, HPQ, HSY, IDXX, INVH, LBRDK, NEM, ODFL, PLD, REGN, SCHW, TTWO, MMM, TSCO, TRV, VRTX, WST, CB, GRMN, AFL, CAH, ESS, IAU, MSFT, VMW, CIT, XLV, VCIT, JNJ, CHTR, SLV, MCHI, PNM, UNH, VWOB, GOOGL, INTC, PFF, NOC, VRSN, GOOG, BDX, CVS, CCI, FISV, IBM, FXI, PG, SPY, GXC, ADBE, ALL, BAC, CI, KO, CMCSA, CMC, DG, HD, ILPT, IBKR, PGX, FXB, IVV, EFG, LLY, NVDA, PGR, EBND, SAFM, UFPI, GLDM, SGOL, ATVI, AMD, ANAT, AMAT, BK, BCOR, BKNG, BRKL, CSGS, CSX, CTS, CASS, CPRX, CATO, CSCO, C, COKE, CL, CPSI, CORE, CXW, CSOD, DTE, DD, ECL, EW, ENTA, EBF, EQIX, FSS, FDX, GE, HCKT, HRTG, HLI, HURN, ITW, ISRG, K, KW, EL, LPX, LOW, LMNX, MANT, MMI, MMC, MRTN, MCD, MU, MS, NHC, NTUS, NTCT, NEE, NTRS, OTTR, PNC, PRDO, PLAB, DOC, PDM, PPC, POWL, PINC, PBH, PRGS, QCOM, STBA, SJW, SCSC, SCHL, SEB, SIGA, SITC, SJI, TJX, TMUS, TDS, TNC, THR, TG, TRS, UFPT, UNP, UPS, USM, UTL, UVV, UVE, VNDA, VBK, WERN, LIN, LILAK, NXPI, ATEN, ABMD, AKR, A, ALG, ALB, ALEX, ARE, ALGN, Y, ABTX, ALLY, AAT, AFIN, AIG, AWK, AMP, ADI, ANDE, NLY, ARI, ABR, ARCH, AWI, ATO, ADSK, AVB, AGR, AXGN, BKR, BLL, BANR, BHE, WRB, BHLB, BBY, BMRN, BIIB, BX, BRG, BXP, BDN, BV, BR, BNL, BPYU, BLDR, CBZ, CBTX, CBRE, CHRW, CATC, CAC, CPB, CTRE, CCL, CTT, CATY, CNC, CNP, CERN, LNG, CIM, CMG, CHD, CINF, CFG, CIO, CLX, CDE, COLL, CVLT, CAG, ED, COO, CSGP, DHI, XRAY, DXCM, DHIL, DHC, DPZ, DOV, DOW, DBX, DRE, EPR, EGBN, DEA, EBAY, EPC, EA, WIRE, EFSC, PLUS, EFX, EQR, EPRT, WTRG, ES, EXLS, EXPD, EXR, FMC, FAST, AGM, FFIV, FCF, FRME, FMBI, FRC, FLO, FFIC, FTNT, FTV, FBHS, FOXA, FOX, FELE, BEN, AJG, GOOD, GNL, GMRE, GL, GGG, GHC, GWW, GPMT, GHL, GEF, HNI, HAFC, HONE, HAS, HWKN, HTLF, PEAK, HL, HSII, HTBK, HCCI, HLT, HOLX, HOPE, HST, HUBG, JBHT, HBAN, STAR, IEX, ILMN, INCY, IRT, IBCP, IR, IMKTA, INGR, ITGR, IFF, IP, IQV, IRM, IEF, IWO, IJT, JJSF, JBT, KLAC, KREF, KALU, KSU, KELYA, KDP, KEY, KEYS, KMB, KMI, KRG, KHC, KR, LKQ, LTC, LH, LBAI, LRCX, LXP, LBRDA, LULU, LYFT, MSCI, MAC, MAR, MAS, MTRN, MKC, MELI, EBSB, MTD, MAA, MSBI, MOFG, MLR, MITK, MRNA, MHK, MNR, MCO, MOS, MLI, MUSA, NSA, NTAP, NTGR, NWL, NXRT, NXGN, NSC, NLOK, NUE, OCFC, OKTA, OMC, PPG, PKG, PH, PAYX, PAYC, PGC, PEB, PMT, PEBO, PINS, POST, PQG, PFG, PFS, PRU, PSA, QCRH, QTS, DGX, RMR, RPT, RDUS, RMBS, RJF, RWT, RF, RSG, RMD, ROIC, RPAI, RNG, ROK, ROKU, ROP, SBAC, SPXC, SIVB, SANM, HSIC, SCU, SRE, SRG, SVC, SHW, SFNC, SPG, SBGI, SWKS, AOS, SJM, SFM, SMP, SCL, INN, SYKE, SYY, SKT, TRNO, TRU, GTS, TWLO, TWO, UDR, USNA, ULTA, UCBI, URI, UNIT, UEIC, UVSP, UE, UBA, VFC, MTN, VTR, VRSK, VSH, VPG, VMC, WPC, WAB, WRE, WM, WAT, WELL, WSBC, WMC, WDC, WU, WRK, WY, WMB, XPER, XHR, XYL, ZG, Z, AON, ACGL, ACN, BG, CCEP, ETN, JAZZ, APTV, STX, PNR, TT, WLTW, TEL, CHKP, CYBR, WIX, LYB, RCL, Reduced Positions: GBIL, MXIM, FLOT, CLGX, VGK, IEI, FLRN, TSLA, VGIT, VEA, IEFA, EWX, LQD, IEUR, SCHR, SNAP, FXE, PANW, PYPL, XLF, SYF, VUG, TWTR, CTAS, HCA, NOW, VBR, CTSH, IPHI, WDAY, JCI, DIS, GUNR, MET, SBUX, TFC, VWO, GPN, HIG, HYG, TMO, ABBV, APD, AXP, ANTM, XOM, HUM, NKE, PSX, PEG, O, ROST, BIL, SPLK, HPE, HRL, IWN, MTB, MA, MSI, VLO, BMY, COST, ETR, GIS, AMT, AMGN, VZ, V, MDT, T, EMLC, WBA, GILD, TLT, IJS, MRK, JNK, VXX, USIG, VNQ, CDNS, CMI, IUSG, SCHG, XLE, TGT, AVGO, HYLB, HT, IEMG, LBRT, MFA, HZO, NYMT, PUMP, SPYG, SSD, SNPS, HCC, ASGN, APLE, ARR, ABG, AZO, AX, RILY, CMO, CLDT, CVX, COWN, DRH, DX, ESRT, FB, FCPT, GRBK, HVT, HCSG, IVR, MDC, MYRG, CLI, MED, VIVO, SNR, ORC, PGTI, BTU, PFSI, APTS, TROW, RCII, SAFE, SAIA, SCHN, SWBI, SHO, TCRR, TTEC, UTHR, VONG, VRTS, VSTO, WD, WSR, FDP, ABM, AMCX, AA, ABCB, ANGO, AIT, APAM, ACBI, AXNX, BKU, BLBD, CRAI, CNO, CRS, CENTA, CLF, FIX, COP, FANG, DCO, EEX, FFWM, FBC, FORM, FSP, FCX, THRM, HAL, HES, HI, HMST, NSIT, JOUT, KFRC, KFY, LCII, MATX, MYGN, FIZZ, OFG, OXY, OPI, FLWS, OKE, ONTO, OPY, PRFT, PXD, PIPR, PRIM, TBF, QNST, RBC, RS, RUSHA, SPSC, SBH, SASR, SEM, SFBS, SCCO, SXI, STLD, STRL, TPH, TKR, TSN, UFI, X, TRTN, NEXA,

Rye Brook, NY, based Investment company IndexIQ Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, RealPage Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Coherent Inc, sells , Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Parsley Energy Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IndexIQ Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, IndexIQ Advisors LLC owns 1115 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 1,100,464 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79% Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 3,925,000 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.91% Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 729,846 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.59% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 715,724 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.86% iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 471,924 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.04%

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 1,111,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 505,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $259.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 108,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 433,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,044,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 458,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 10355.77%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $170.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 307,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.86%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 715,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 264.11%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $107.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 391,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 2225.94%. The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $136.738000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 178,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 519.80%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.738400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 211,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 51.44%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.824300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,135,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $59.22 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $69.57.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.