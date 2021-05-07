IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, RealPage Inc, Sells , Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Parsley Energy Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, RealPage Inc, Sells , Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Parsley Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Rye Brook, NY, based Investment company IndexIQ Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, RealPage Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Coherent Inc, sells , Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Parsley Energy Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IndexIQ Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, IndexIQ Advisors LLC owns 1115 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IndexIQ Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/indexiq+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IndexIQ Advisors LLC
  1. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 1,100,464 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79%
  2. Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 3,925,000 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.91%
  3. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 729,846 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.59%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 715,724 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.86%
  5. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 471,924 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.04%
New Purchase: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 1,111,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RealPage Inc (RP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 505,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $259.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 108,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 433,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,044,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 458,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 10355.77%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $170.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 307,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.86%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 715,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 264.11%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $107.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 391,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 2225.94%. The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $136.738000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 178,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 519.80%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.738400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 211,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 51.44%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.824300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,135,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (CXO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sold Out: (WPX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $59.22 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $69.57.

Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of IndexIQ Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. IndexIQ Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. IndexIQ Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IndexIQ Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IndexIQ Advisors LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider