Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc Buys Evergy Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Sells Corteva Inc, News Corp, ViacomCBS Inc

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Evergy Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, sells Corteva Inc, News Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Fox Corp, US Foods Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc. As of 2021Q1, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc owns 749 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 1,479,928 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.71% NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 712,354 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94% Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 1,212,697 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.89% Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 3,496,822 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.53% Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 1,136,150 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.81%

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,238,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $107.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 490,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,376,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 653,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $38.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 438,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.62 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 604,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 85.89%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $119.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,212,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 24441.13%. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $560.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 99,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 719.74%. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 923,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in NiSource Inc by 55.68%. The purchase prices were between $21.26 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $22.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 4,904,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in KBR Inc by 250.51%. The purchase prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,386,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 55.84%. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,004,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Korn Ferry. The sale prices were between $42.43 and $64.98, with an estimated average price of $55.6.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $8.04, with an estimated average price of $6.63.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The sale prices were between $42.36 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Kirby Corp. The sale prices were between $50.76 and $69.9, with an estimated average price of $60.05.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $91.75 and $145.3, with an estimated average price of $111.79.