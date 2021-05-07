Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc Buys Evergy Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Sells Corteva Inc, News Corp, ViacomCBS Inc

- New Purchases: EVRG, CBOE, BHC, BWA, CNNE, NOMD, PRG, NYCB, EAF, FPR, ATEX, WHR, RVP, SAVE, NCLH, ETSY, PRPL, CCX, CCX, SNOW, SPNV, XPOA, PLD, ACTG, ADBE, AMD, A, AKAM, ALK, DOX, HES, AME, APH, AIZ, ADSK, BBY, BF.B, CF, LUMN, CTAS, CAG, COO, DVA, DVN, DOV, EW, EA, ETR, EL, EXPD, FMC, FAST, M, FLS, GPS, GPN, MNST, HOG, PEAK, EHC, HRL, HUM, ILMN, INCY, TT, IP, KLAC, KSU, KSS, KR, SR, LVS, LEN, LPX, MGM, MRO, MCHP, MAA, NDAQ, NTES, NEM, NOK, NTRS, NUE, PCAR, PKG, USIO, RL, DGX, RHI, ROK, RCL, SLG, SHW, SPG, SHOO, SYK, TTWO, TSCO, UAL, URI, UNM, VTR, GWW, WDC, DFS, TEL, MSCI, KDP, WPRT, FTNT, DG, FRC, XYL, APTV, ENPH, NOW, IQV, TWTR, HLT, QUOT, GPRO, SYF, CFG, KEYS, QSR, IR, BHF, ROKU, SE, STIM, FTOC, VSPR, VOT, VXUS,
- Added Positions: CHKP, ORLY, BERY, NI, KBR, VNT, JLL, SEE, REYN, CNP, DLTR, VTRS, LIN, FNF, AXTA, ACGL, LBRDK, OGE, EBAY, POR, FLT, GLPI, POST, L, MKL, LBTYK, NXPI, ETRN, ALL, HII, CUBI, Y, VST, VBR, MRK, ROST, LSXMK, ATSG, CDK, CACI, INGR, BKR, BJ, HD, BBL, SSNC, JBGS, NLY, D, EEFT, LMT, RYAAY, WTM, GPRE, CVS, EQC, AGNC, GDOT, MPC, CNC, NOV, STC, BX, CHRS, AMZN, DISH, GPK, MET, PGR, VG, ANGI, HYG, XBI, ALGN, BDX, SCHW, KO, DUK, FDX, HMC, INTC, NFLX, VZ, WLTW, INT, AUPH, PSX, TWLO, GLD, CB, ABT, ACN, ATVI, APD, AMP, AMGN, ADI, BLK, BA, BSX, BMY, CCL, CME, CHD, CMA, DXC, CPRT, GLW, CCI, XRAY, DHR, DLA, EMN, ECL, GS, HIG, HON, IDXX, ICE, INTU, ISRG, MMC, SPGI, MSB, PPG, SIVB, SCI, LUV, TRV, SBUX, STT, SNPS, SYY, TROW, XPER, TMO, TSN, UPS, RTX, UNH, VLO, VRTX, WBA, WM, ZIXI, MA, BR, GLRE, CLNE, VMW, KW, V, PM, ZVO, CHTR, STKS, BLMN, ZTS, VRNS, ATEN, BABA, FWONK, BATRA, WTRH, YUMC, HWM, JELD, XERS, ARNC, DKNG, AGG, BND, EFA, IEFA, IWD, VNQ, VV, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: CTVA, NWSA, VIAC, FOXA, USFD, IAC, JAZZ, UGI, DISCK, HFC, TAP, MOS, FE, ARMK, AER, QRVO, ALXN, EQT, KHC, SAIC, KELYA, FLIR, SP, LKQ, MSGE, ALLY, IWS, MSTR, AIG, ABC, SCHL, ACIW, SPB, HRB, PPL, BPOP, ASIX, INSW, WH, BG, RDN, LDOS, UNVR, ESGR, FL, KIRK, MCD, UEPS, WW, REGI, NRZ, LH, WCC, QRTEA, CLNY, PNR, GOOG, PSN, AAPL, PRMW, UTHR, WFC, WMB, ICFI, ACM, NGVT, EQH, AMAT, BAC, CMCSA, JPM, JCI, MSFT, NCR, SLM, SATS, CIT, MGY, FTDR, IWN, T, AXS, BTI, DHI, JNJ, ORCL, PFE, BKNG, QCOM, TXN, WMT, BRK.A, FB, PYPL, TLS, MMM, ALB, MO, AXP, AMT, WTRG, AZN, BP, BAX, BRK.B, BIIB, ANIP, AX, CBRE, KMX, PLCE, TPR, COST, DE, DKS, DD, EOG, ETN, EQIX, EXPE, EXTR, XOM, NEE, GD, GE, GSK, EVRI, GOOGL, LHX, HVT, HPQ, IBM, ITW, MKC, MDT, MU, MSI, NVDA, NVR, NTAP, NKE, NSC, NOC, PRU, ROP, RDS.A, CRM, SLB, SRE, SRI, TJX, TBBK, TOT, TRN, UL, UNP, UDR, WAB, WSO, ANTM, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, TDG, RDS.B, HCA, ABBV, IBTX, MUSA, AR, BOOT, FTV, ZS, ACA, DOW, PINS, ALC, CARR, OTIS, EEM, IJH, IJR, IWF, IWM, IWO, VTI, XLF, XLRE,
- Sold Out: KFY, DIS, ALTO, AZZ, BLL, QLYS, INFU, TOL, KEX, CLI, CG, XLV, ECOM, PGEN, ANET, CC, DMTK, SAIL, RMED, IJJ, RWO, SDY, VBK, VGT, VOE, VUG, JEF, VCEL, ADS, BBBY, NNN, GIS, TLGT, TILE, AXGN, BCEI, BCEI, MBI, MEI, NWL, PEG, SSB, DAL, VRSK,
For the details of THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thompson+siegel+%26+walmsley+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC
- Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 1,479,928 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.71%
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 712,354 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94%
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 1,212,697 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.89%
- Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 3,496,822 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.53%
- Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 1,136,150 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.81%
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,238,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $107.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 490,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,376,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 653,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $38.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 438,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.62 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 604,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 85.89%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $119.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,212,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 24441.13%. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $560.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 99,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 719.74%. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 923,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NiSource Inc (NI)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in NiSource Inc by 55.68%. The purchase prices were between $21.26 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $22.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 4,904,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: KBR Inc (KBR)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in KBR Inc by 250.51%. The purchase prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,386,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 55.84%. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,004,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Korn Ferry (KFY)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Korn Ferry. The sale prices were between $42.43 and $64.98, with an estimated average price of $55.6.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.Sold Out: Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $8.04, with an estimated average price of $6.63.Sold Out: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The sale prices were between $42.36 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $52.4.Sold Out: Kirby Corp (KEX)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Kirby Corp. The sale prices were between $50.76 and $69.9, with an estimated average price of $60.05.Sold Out: Qualys Inc (QLYS)
Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $91.75 and $145.3, with an estimated average price of $111.79.
