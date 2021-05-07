Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc Buys Evergy Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Sells Corteva Inc, News Corp, ViacomCBS Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc Buys Evergy Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Sells Corteva Inc, News Corp, ViacomCBS Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Richmond, VA, based Investment company Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Evergy Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, sells Corteva Inc, News Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Fox Corp, US Foods Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc. As of 2021Q1, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc owns 749 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thompson+siegel+%26+walmsley+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC
  1. Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 1,479,928 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.71%
  2. NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 712,354 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94%
  3. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 1,212,697 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.89%
  4. Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 3,496,822 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.53%
  5. Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 1,136,150 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.81%
New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,238,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $107.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 490,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,376,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 653,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $38.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 438,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.62 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 604,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 85.89%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $119.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,212,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 24441.13%. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $560.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 99,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 719.74%. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 923,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NiSource Inc (NI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in NiSource Inc by 55.68%. The purchase prices were between $21.26 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $22.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 4,904,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KBR Inc (KBR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in KBR Inc by 250.51%. The purchase prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,386,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 55.84%. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,004,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Korn Ferry (KFY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Korn Ferry. The sale prices were between $42.43 and $64.98, with an estimated average price of $55.6.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Sold Out: Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $8.04, with an estimated average price of $6.63.

Sold Out: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The sale prices were between $42.36 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

Sold Out: Kirby Corp (KEX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Kirby Corp. The sale prices were between $50.76 and $69.9, with an estimated average price of $60.05.

Sold Out: Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $91.75 and $145.3, with an estimated average price of $111.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC. Also check out:

1. THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider