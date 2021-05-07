Vision Capital Corp Buys Sun Communities Inc, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc

New Purchases: GRP.U, BLDR, DRE, TMHC, HPP,

Investment company Vision Capital Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Sun Communities Inc, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Duke Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vision Capital Corp. As of 2021Q1, Vision Capital Corp owns 13 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vision Capital Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vision+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 302,618 shares, 15.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 241.53% Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 245,093 shares, 13.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.39% Americold Realty Trust (COLD) - 952,588 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56% Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRP.U) - 403,736 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. New Position M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC) - 507,703 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%

Vision Capital Corp initiated holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $57.41 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $59.86. The stock is now traded at around $66.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.35%. The holding were 403,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vision Capital Corp initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 275,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vision Capital Corp initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $42.84, with an estimated average price of $40.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vision Capital Corp initiated holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The purchase prices were between $24 and $31.37, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $31.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 305,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vision Capital Corp initiated holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $28.43, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $27.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 53,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vision Capital Corp added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 241.53%. The purchase prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $165.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.77%. The holding were 302,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vision Capital Corp added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 93.39%. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77. The stock is now traded at around $177.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.52%. The holding were 245,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.