Sailer Financial LLC Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Investment company Sailer Financial LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Alphabet Inc, AT&T Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Nike Inc, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sailer Financial LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sailer Financial LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cigna Corp (CI) - 225,836 shares, 27.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 588,149 shares, 14.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.20% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 402,396 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 325,129 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 98,594 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 151,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1112.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $271.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.96. The stock is now traded at around $395.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $209.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2407.176900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sailer Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.20%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $51.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 588,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sailer Financial LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 4600.00%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2357.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sailer Financial LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 620.08%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 28,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sailer Financial LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 38.19%. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 90,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sailer Financial LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 29.64%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $100.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The sale prices were between $104.03 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $118.77.

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56.