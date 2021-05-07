Sailer Financial LLC Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sailer Financial LLC Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sailer Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Alphabet Inc, AT&T Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Nike Inc, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sailer Financial LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sailer Financial LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sailer Financial LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sailer+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sailer Financial LLC
  1. Cigna Corp (CI) - 225,836 shares, 27.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
  2. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 588,149 shares, 14.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.20%
  3. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 402,396 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 325,129 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  5. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 98,594 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 151,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1112.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $271.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.96. The stock is now traded at around $395.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $209.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2407.176900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Sailer Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.20%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $51.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 588,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Sailer Financial LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 4600.00%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2357.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Sailer Financial LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 620.08%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 28,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)

Sailer Financial LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 38.19%. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 90,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Sailer Financial LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 29.64%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $100.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.

Sold Out: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The sale prices were between $104.03 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $118.77.

Sold Out: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Sold Out: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sailer Financial LLC. Also check out:

1. Sailer Financial LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sailer Financial LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sailer Financial LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sailer Financial LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider