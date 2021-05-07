Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Buys Equifax Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Deere, Constellation Brands Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Buys Equifax Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Deere, Constellation Brands Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Equifax Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Moody's Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding, sells The Walt Disney Co, Deere, Constellation Brands Inc, CME Group Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd owns 42 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/geo+capital+gestora+de+recursos+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 75,717 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
  2. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 330,460 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
  3. Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) - 160,427 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  4. Cerner Corp (CERN) - 182,065 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12%
  5. Equifax Inc (EFX) - 72,115 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 714.03%
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $225.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 7,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3. The stock is now traded at around $75.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 17,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 714.03%. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $238.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.38%. The holding were 72,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 229.05%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2333.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 3,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 43.75%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.322700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 176,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 46.95%. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $332.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 24,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 8368.48%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 7,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 3157.81%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $490.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd. Also check out:

1. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider