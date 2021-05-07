Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Buys Equifax Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Deere, Constellation Brands Inc

New Purchases: BABA, NVO, BA,

BABA, NVO, BA, Added Positions: EFX, BKNG, KO, MCO, HD, WM, MDLZ, ADBE, CL, ZTS, CERN, MSFT, VFC, PANW, ILMN, SPGI, EL, MA, V, FB, INTU, NKE, PAYX, ECL, BF.B, MSCI, AAPL, MTD, AXP,

EFX, BKNG, KO, MCO, HD, WM, MDLZ, ADBE, CL, ZTS, CERN, MSFT, VFC, PANW, ILMN, SPGI, EL, MA, V, FB, INTU, NKE, PAYX, ECL, BF.B, MSCI, AAPL, MTD, AXP, Reduced Positions: DIS, DE, STZ, CME, GOOGL, ICE,

DIS, DE, STZ, CME, GOOGL, ICE, Sold Out: TME, INTC,

Investment company Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Equifax Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Moody's Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding, sells The Walt Disney Co, Deere, Constellation Brands Inc, CME Group Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd owns 42 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/geo+capital+gestora+de+recursos+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 75,717 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 330,460 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) - 160,427 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Cerner Corp (CERN) - 182,065 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12% Equifax Inc (EFX) - 72,115 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 714.03%

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $225.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 7,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3. The stock is now traded at around $75.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 17,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 714.03%. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $238.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.38%. The holding were 72,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 229.05%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2333.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 3,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 43.75%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.322700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 176,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 46.95%. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $332.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 24,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 8368.48%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 7,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 3157.81%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $490.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39.

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.