Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. Buys Kellogg Co, Unilever PLC, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Sysco Corp, W.W. Grainger Inc

- Added Positions: K, SCHD, UL, T, PNW, GSK, PFE, VZ, PEG,
- Reduced Positions: VYM, MSFT, MMM, QCOM, JPM, JNJ, UPS, CSCO, EMR, BLK,
- Sold Out: SYY, GWW, RDS.B,
These are the top 5 holdings of Keystone Financial Planning, Inc.
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 1,181,269 shares, 32.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
- Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) - 340,034 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio.
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 179,311 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 173,125 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
- iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 98,156 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 273.76%. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $66.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 91,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 558.95%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 37,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51.Sold Out: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of Keystone Financial Planning, Inc..
