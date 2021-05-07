Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. Buys Kellogg Co, Unilever PLC, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Sysco Corp, W.W. Grainger Inc

Added Positions: K, SCHD, UL, T, PNW, GSK, PFE, VZ, PEG,

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Kellogg Co, Unilever PLC, sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Sysco Corp, W.W. Grainger Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keystone Financial Planning, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 1,181,269 shares, 32.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02% Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) - 340,034 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 179,311 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 173,125 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 98,156 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%

Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 273.76%. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $66.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 91,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 558.95%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 37,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51.

Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35.

Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15.