Growth Interface Management LLC Buys Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells TAL Education Group, Pinduoduo Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Growth Interface Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Snowflake Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Okta Inc, sells TAL Education Group, Pinduoduo Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Growth Interface Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Growth Interface Management LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $704 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Growth Interface Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/growth+interface+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Growth Interface Management LLC
  1. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 705,000 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.5%
  2. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 177,000 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.26%
  3. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 129,300 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. NIO Inc (NIO) - 2,200,000 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Okta Inc (OKTA) - 380,000 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.14%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Growth Interface Management LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $673.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.27%. The holding were 129,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

Growth Interface Management LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.18%. The holding were 2,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Growth Interface Management LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $210.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.12%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Growth Interface Management LLC added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23. The stock is now traded at around $260.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 314,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Growth Interface Management LLC added to a holding in Okta Inc by 68.14%. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $237.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 380,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Growth Interface Management LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 55.26%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $483.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 177,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Growth Interface Management LLC added to a holding in Workday Inc by 71.95%. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $238.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 282,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Growth Interface Management LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $225.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 216,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Growth Interface Management LLC sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Growth Interface Management LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Growth Interface Management LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Growth Interface Management LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.



insider

insider