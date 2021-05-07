Growth Interface Management LLC Buys Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells TAL Education Group, Pinduoduo Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

- New Purchases: TSLA, NIO, SNOW,
- Added Positions: VEEV, OKTA, NOW, WDAY, BABA,
- Reduced Positions: PDD,
- Sold Out: TAL, CRM, TTWO, ADBE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Growth Interface Management LLC
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 705,000 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.5%
- ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 177,000 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.26%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 129,300 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- NIO Inc (NIO) - 2,200,000 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Okta Inc (OKTA) - 380,000 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.14%
Growth Interface Management LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $673.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.27%. The holding were 129,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)
Growth Interface Management LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.18%. The holding were 2,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Growth Interface Management LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $210.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.12%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Growth Interface Management LLC added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23. The stock is now traded at around $260.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 314,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Growth Interface Management LLC added to a holding in Okta Inc by 68.14%. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $237.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 380,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Growth Interface Management LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 55.26%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $483.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 177,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Growth Interface Management LLC added to a holding in Workday Inc by 71.95%. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $238.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 282,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Growth Interface Management LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $225.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 216,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Growth Interface Management LLC sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Growth Interface Management LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Growth Interface Management LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Growth Interface Management LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.
