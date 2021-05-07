Growth Interface Management LLC Buys Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells TAL Education Group, Pinduoduo Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

New Purchases: TSLA, NIO, SNOW,

TSLA, NIO, SNOW, Added Positions: VEEV, OKTA, NOW, WDAY, BABA,

VEEV, OKTA, NOW, WDAY, BABA, Reduced Positions: PDD,

PDD, Sold Out: TAL, CRM, TTWO, ADBE,

Investment company Growth Interface Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Snowflake Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Okta Inc, sells TAL Education Group, Pinduoduo Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Growth Interface Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Growth Interface Management LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $704 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Growth Interface Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/growth+interface+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 705,000 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.5% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 177,000 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.26% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 129,300 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. New Position NIO Inc (NIO) - 2,200,000 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. New Position Okta Inc (OKTA) - 380,000 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.14%

Growth Interface Management LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $673.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.27%. The holding were 129,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Growth Interface Management LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.18%. The holding were 2,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Growth Interface Management LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $210.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.12%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Growth Interface Management LLC added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23. The stock is now traded at around $260.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 314,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Growth Interface Management LLC added to a holding in Okta Inc by 68.14%. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $237.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 380,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Growth Interface Management LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 55.26%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $483.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 177,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Growth Interface Management LLC added to a holding in Workday Inc by 71.95%. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $238.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 282,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Growth Interface Management LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $225.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 216,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Growth Interface Management LLC sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.

Growth Interface Management LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Growth Interface Management LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.

Growth Interface Management LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.