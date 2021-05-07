Logo
Summit Asset Management, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Emerson Electric Co, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Memphis, TN, based Investment company Summit Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Emerson Electric Co, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Summit Asset Management, LLC owns 142 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Summit Asset Management, LLC
  1. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 448,130 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
  2. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 313,834 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 167,272 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 480,739 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 254,742 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $94.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The purchase prices were between $33.19 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $37.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.082600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $194.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $193.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 35,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 27.09%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $160.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

