Summit Asset Management, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Emerson Electric Co, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF

- New Purchases: EMR, AB, ADP, BAC, DUK, LLY, EPD, WM, GNRC, MRNA, NKLA,
- Added Positions: MOAT, SCHV, AMZN, SCHB, JPM, AAPL, JNJ, NEE, UNP, PGR, NVDA, IBM, HD, ARKG, CSCO, SPY, ARKK, MINT, GOOG, V, MCD, MAA, T, GOOGL, D, COST, KO, CVX, TXN, UNH, KMX, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, AGG, BRK.B, JKH, DIA, EMQQ, TOTL, ROBO, JD, ORCL, ABBV, QQQ, JKG, VZ, MA, FDX, XOM, VNQ, HEFA, PNFP, MRK, INTC, DHR,
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 448,130 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 313,834 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 167,272 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 480,739 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 254,742 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $94.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The purchase prices were between $33.19 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $37.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.082600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $194.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Summit Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $193.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 35,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 27.09%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Summit Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $160.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.
