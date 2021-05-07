Green Court Capital Management Ltd Buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

Investment company Green Court Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Green Court Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Green Court Capital Management Ltd owns 1 stocks with a total value of $3 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Green Court Capital Management Ltd. Also check out:
1. Green Court Capital Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Green Court Capital Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Green Court Capital Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Green Court Capital Management Ltd keeps buying
- New Purchases: EDU,
For the details of Green Court Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/green+court+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Green Court Capital Management Ltd
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 225,000 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Green Court Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $14.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Green Court Capital Management Ltd. Also check out:
1. Green Court Capital Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Green Court Capital Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Green Court Capital Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Green Court Capital Management Ltd keeps buying