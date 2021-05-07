Green Court Capital Management Ltd Buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

New Purchases: EDU,

Investment company Green Court Capital Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Green Court Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Green Court Capital Management Ltd owns 1 stocks with a total value of $3 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 225,000 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

Green Court Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $14.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.