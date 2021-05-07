Logo
Clearwater Paper Adds New Board Member

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image



Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced that Christine M. Vickers Tucker has been elected to the companys board of directors, effective May 18, 2021.



At Clearwater Paper, our Board is committed to diversity and the pursuit of board refreshment and a balanced tenure, said Alexander Toeldte, chair of the board. We are excited to welcome Ms. Vickers Tucker to our board and look forward to her perspectives and contributions. Chris deep knowledge of and experience with professional and consumer products, business-to-business sales and marketing and manufacturing operations will be invaluable to Clearwater Paper.



Ms. Vickers Tucker is vice president and general manager of the Professional Products business at The Clorox Company (CLX) and has lead Cloroxs Professional Products Company since October 2014. Clorox is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. Ms. Vickers Tucker started her career in financial services and since joining Clorox has served in roles of increasing scope and responsibility.



Ms. Vickers Tucker has been appointed to the class of directors whose term of office will expire at the 2023 annual meeting. With this addition, Clearwater Papers board will consist of 9 directors, 8 of whom meet New York Stock Exchange standards for independence.



ABOUT CLEARWATER PAPER



Clearwater Paper manufactures quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding the expected contributions and nominations of the new director. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to change, and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include those risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements based on new developments or changes to the companys expectations.



For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com

