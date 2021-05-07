Logo
Logiq Sets First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for Monday, May 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning eCommerce and fintech solutions, will hold a conference call on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Logiq management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, May 17, 2021
Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-866-548-4713
International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2093
Conference ID: 5852958

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Monday, May 31, 2021, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Logiq website at www.logiq.com/ir.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 5852958

About Logiq
Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ) is a U.S.-based leading global provider of eCommerce, mCommerce, and fintech business enablement solutions. Its DataLogiq subsidiary provides a data-driven, end-to-end eCommerce marketing solution for enterprises and major U.S. brands, including Home Advisor, QuinStreet and Sunrun. Its AI-powered LogiqX data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The companys Fixel technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.

Logiqs AppLogiq platform-as-a-service enables small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. AppLogiq empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way. AppLogiq is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The companys PayLogiq offers mobile payments, and GoLogiq offers hyper-local food delivery services.

For more information about Logiq, go to Logiq.com.

Company Contact
Brent Suen, President
Logiq, Inc.
Email contact

Media & Investor Contact
Ronald Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor & Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact

