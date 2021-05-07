Stable Road Reminds Stockholders There Are 5 Days Left to Vote on Extension Proposal





Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC, SRACU, and SRACW) (Stable Road or the Company) reminds every stockholder to vote their shares in favor of the proposal (the Extension Amendment Proposal) to extend the deadline by which the Company has to consummate the proposed business combination with Momentus Inc. (Momentus) from May 13, 2021 to August 13, 2021. It is strongly recommended that stockholders complete their proxy card before the special meeting of stockholders (the Special Meeting) reconvenes on May 13, 2021 at 11:00am ET.









If the Extension Amendment Proposal is not approved, Stable Road will be unable to consummate the proposed business combination with Momentus and, in accordance with Stable Roads charter, all public shares will be redeemed at a price of approximately $10.03 per share within ten business days after May 13, 2021.









However, even if the Extension Amendment Proposal is approved, Stable Road can provide no assurances that the proposed business combination will be consummated prior to the extended date.









Stable Road advises its stockholders that every vote is critical, and urges every stockholder who held shares of stock in Stable Road as of the close of business on March 22, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting, to vote as soon as possible.









During the period of the adjournment, Stable Road will continue to solicit proxies from its stockholders with respect to the Extension Amendment Proposal. Proxies previously submitted in respect of the Special Meeting will be voted at the reconvened meeting unless properly revoked. Proxies can be revoked by following the procedure for revocation described in the definitive proxy statement for the Special Meeting.









You are encouraged to submit your vote as soon as possible to ensure it is counted at the Special Meeting. Please note that if your shares are held at a brokerage firm or bank, your broker will not vote your shares for you. You must contact your bank or broker to cast your vote, and you should do so as promptly as possible as your brokerage firm or bank may require you to act more quickly prior to the reconvened meeting. If you need assistance voting your shares, please contact Stable Roads proxy solicitor Morrow Sodali LLC at 877-787-9239 or by email to [email protected].









About Stable Road









Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRAC, SRACW, SRACU) is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.









About Momentus









As a first mover in building in-space infrastructure services, Momentus is at the forefront of the commercialization of space. With an experienced team of aerospace, propulsion, and robotics engineers, Momentus has developed a cost-effective and energy efficient in-space transport system based on water plasma propulsion technology. Momentus has in-place service agreements with private satellite companies, and research organizations.









Additional Information and Where to Find It









In connection with the Special Meeting, Stable Road has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and sent to its stockholders a definitive proxy statement. STABLE ROADS STOCKHOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, IN CONNECTION WITH STABLE ROADS SOLICITATION OF PROXIES FOR THE SPECIAL MEETING TO APPROVE THE EXTENSION AMENDMENT PROPOSAL AND THE OTHER PROPOSALS SET FORTH THEREIN, BECAUSE IT CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE SPECIAL MEETING. The definitive proxy statement has been mailed to Stable Roads stockholders as of the record date for the Special Meeting. Stable Roads stockholders can also obtain copies of the definitive proxy statement, and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the Special Meeting, without charge, at the SECs website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Stable Road Capital LLC, James Norris, CPA, Chief Financial Officer, 1345 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, CA 90291; Tel: 310-956-4919; [email protected].









In connection with the proposed transaction contemplated by the merger agreement between Stable Road and Momentus (the Proposed Transaction), Stable Road has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 (the Registration Statement) that includes a proxy statement of Stable Road, a consent solicitation statement of Momentus and prospectus of Stable Road, and each party will file other documents with the SEC regarding the Proposed Transaction. The Registration Statement has not been declared effective by the SEC. A definitive proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus and other relevant documents will be sent to the stockholders of Stable Road and Momentus, seeking any required stockholder approval, and is not intended to provide the basis for any investment decision or any other decision in respect of such matters. STABLE ROADS STOCKHOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS ARE ADVISED TO READ, WHEN AVAILABLE, THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/CONSENT SOLICITATION STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS WHICH FORMS A PART OF THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, AND THE EFFECTIVE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT/CONSENT SOLICITATION/PROSPECTUS IN CONNECTION WITH STABLE ROADS SOLICITATION OF PROXIES FOR STABLE ROADS SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO APPROVE THE TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED BY THE MERGER AGREEMENT (THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION SPECIAL MEETING), BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. When available, the definitive proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus will be mailed to Stable Roads stockholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the Proposed Transaction and the other matters to be voted upon at the Proposed Transaction Special Meeting. Stable Roads stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus, and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the Proposed Transaction, without charge, once available, at the SECs website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Stable Road Capital LLC, James Norris, CPA, Chief Financial Officer, 1345 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, CA 90291; Tel: 310-956-4919; [email protected].









Participants in the Solicitation









Stable Road, Momentus and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Stable Roads stockholders in connection with the Special Meeting and/or the Proposed Transaction. STABLE ROADS STOCKHOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS MAY OBTAIN, WITHOUT CHARGE, MORE DETAILED INFORMATION REGARDING THE DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS OF STABLE ROAD IN ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020, WHICH WAS FILED WITH THE SEC ON MARCH 8, 2021. INFORMATION REGARDING THE PERSONS WHO MAY, UNDER SEC RULES, BE DEEMED PARTICIPANTS IN THE SOLICITATION OF PROXIES TO STABLE ROADS STOCKHOLDERS IN CONNECTION WITH THE (A) SPECIAL MEETING IS SET FORTH IN THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT THAT STABLE ROAD HAS FILED FOR THE SPECIAL MEETING AND/OR (B) THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND OTHER MATTERS TO BE VOTED AT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION SPECIAL MEETING WILL BE SET FORTH IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION WHEN AVAILABLE. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the (1) Special Meeting is included in the definitive proxy statement that Stable Road has filed with the SEC for the Special Meeting and/or (2) the Proposed Transaction is included in the Registration Statement that Stable Road has filed with the SEC.









No Offer or Solicitation









This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Special Meeting or the Proposed Transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer or securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.





