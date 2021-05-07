Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending April 25, 2021

RESTON, Va., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending April 25, 2021.

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending April 25, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 152 157 Enamorndonos UNIMAS 4/21/2021 2 142 96 La hija del embajador UNIV 4/23/2021 3 141 6 Chicago Fire NBC 4/21/2021 4 139 119 Buscando a Frida TELMUN 4/19/2021 5 139 78 Te acuerdas de m? UNIV 4/20/2021 6 138 79 La Rosa de Guadalupe UNIV 4/20/2021 7 136 10 Chicago P.D. NBC 4/21/2021 8 135 33 9-1-1: Lone Star FOX 4/19/2021 9 135 3 The Voice NBC 4/19/2021 10 134 28 9-1-1 FOX 4/19/2021 11 129 4 Chicago Med NBC 4/21/2021 12 128 24 Grey's Anatomy ABC 4/22/2021 13 128 121 Exatln Estados Unidos TELMUN 4/25/2021 14 127 20 Bull CBS 4/19/2021 15 127 35 The Masked Singer FOX 4/21/2021 16 125 7 FBI CBS 4/20/2021 17 124 138 La suerte de Loli TELMUN 4/19/2021 18 124 30 Blue Bloods CBS 4/23/2021 19 123 22 Law & Order: Organized Crime NBC 4/22/2021 20 123 56 The Resident FOX 4/20/2021

[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending April 25, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 151 26 Hearts Down Under HALL 4/24/2021 2 144 21 When Calls the Heart HALL 4/25/2021 3 143 33 The Curse of Oak Island HST 4/20/2021 4 136 48 90 Day Fianc: Happily Ever After? TLC 4/25/2021 5 135 170 My Husband's Killer Girlfriend LIFE 4/24/2021 6 134 907 La Rosa de Guadalupe GALA 4/24/2021 7 134 140 Tyler Perry's The Oval BET 4/20/2021 8 133 407 Deceitful Dating LMN 4/23/2021 9 133 292 Fear the Walking Dead AMC 4/25/2021 10 129 79 WWE Monday Night Raw USA 4/19/2021 11 128 130 The Real Housewives of Atlanta BRAVO 4/25/2021 12 128 157 The Real Housewives of New Jersey BRAVO 4/21/2021 13 127 159 Married to Medicine BRAVO 4/25/2021 14 127 921 Fatal Attraction TVONE 4/19/2021 15 126 368 VH1 Couples Retreat VH1 4/19/2021 16 126 202 Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con HALLMM 4/25/2021 17 125 266 Married at First Sight LIFE 4/21/2021 18 124 128 OutDaughtered TLC 4/20/2021 19 124 20 Home Town HGTV 4/25/2021 20 123 195 The First 48 A&E 4/22/2021

[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned inor engagedfor the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

