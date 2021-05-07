Logo
Virtual Medical International Signs Distribution Agreement With Cannonau Corporation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

QEBR secures the rights to distribute or resell Cannonau's Full-Spectrum CBD products to the public online and in retail outlets worldwide.

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2021

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Medical International Inc. (OTC: QEBR), a Wellness company in the hemp-derived CBD sector, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Cannonau Corp (OTC: CNNC) whereby it has obtained the rights to distribute or resell Cannonau's Full-Spectrum CBD products to the public online and in retail outlets on a worldwide basis.

With an effective date of April 30, 2021, the agreement entitles Virtual Medical the rights to Cannonau's diversified business whose revenues are generated from CNNC's product sales through its company-owned retail stores, franchise stores, domestic and international franchise activities, third party contract manufacturing, e-commerce and corporate alignments.

Larson Elmore, CEO of QEBR, stated, "in signing this agreement with Cannonau, Virtual Medical had taken a major step forward in its business expansion in the CBD market globally. We are prepared to utilize this major expansion of Virtual Medical's reach into the CBD by taking this next step in becoming a leading presence in the market."

In response, Carmen Carbona, CEO of Cannonau stated that "Cannonau Corp. has considered many distribution partners and we are confident that Virtual Medical International's multi-channel model and their dedication to quality and safety in their products will help us leverage our position in the CBD market."

Mr. Elmore added that "this distribution agreement will soon be followed by a series of other announcements that QEBR is preparing. We are pleased with the continuing development of our place in the CBD industry which will enable the Company to control the quality and breadth of its product offerings, as well as manage, build and support our growing international distribution network."

About Virtual Medical International Virtual Medical International, (OTC:QEBR), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, has trademarked the brand name "Amsterdam Caf: Welcome to Your Whole Health". The diversified, multi-channel business model derives revenue from product sales through company-owned retail stores, franchise stores, domestic and international franchise activities, third party contract manufacturing, e-commerce and corporate alignments. Virtual Medical International's business model is designed to help consumers improve the health and quality of their lives by making available an array of high quality, CBD-centric products consistent with a healthy lifestyle. To that end, Virtual Medical formed Amsterdam Caf is a wholly owned subsidiary in order to become a comprehensive, vertically integrated organization within the CBD sector, with plans to acquire and open CDB Stores across the U.S.A. and Europe.

For further information, please contact: Larson Elmore CEO Tel: 216-345-4567 Email: virtualmedicalinternatinal.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-medical-international-signs-distribution-agreement-with-cannonau-corporation-301286774.html

SOURCE QEBR

