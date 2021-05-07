Westlake Chemical Partners LP Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $27.1 per share and the market cap of $953.9 million, Westlake Chemical Partners LP stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Westlake Chemical Partners LP is shown in the chart below.

Because Westlake Chemical Partners LP is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which is estimated to grow 5.74% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Chemicals industry. The overall financial strength of Westlake Chemical Partners LP is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Westlake Chemical Partners LP is fair. This is the debt and cash of Westlake Chemical Partners LP over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $966.7 million and earnings of $1.89 a share. Its operating margin is 36.52%, which ranks better than 98% of the companies in Chemicals industry. Overall, the profitability of Westlake Chemical Partners LP is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Westlake Chemical Partners LP over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Westlake Chemical Partners LP is -12.7%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Chemicals industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -9.1%, which ranks worse than 76% of the companies in Chemicals industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Westlake Chemical Partners LP's ROIC is 26.72 while its WACC came in at 7.16.

In summary, the stock of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 76% of the companies in Chemicals industry. To learn more about Westlake Chemical Partners LP stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

