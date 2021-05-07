America's Car-Mart Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of America's Car-Mart (NAS:CRMT, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $150.06 per share and the market cap of $992.3 million, America's Car-Mart stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for America's Car-Mart is shown in the chart below.

Because America's Car-Mart is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 13.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 9.66% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. America's Car-Mart has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks America's Car-Mart's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of America's Car-Mart over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. America's Car-Mart has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $835.2 million and earnings of $10.08 a share. Its operating margin is 11.58%, which ranks better than 85% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. Overall, the profitability of America's Car-Mart is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of America's Car-Mart over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of America's Car-Mart is 13.9%, which ranks better than 88% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 29.9%, which ranks better than 92% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, America's Car-Mart's return on invested capital is 11.85, and its cost of capital is 9.91.

In summary, The stock of America's Car-Mart (NAS:CRMT, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 92% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. To learn more about America's Car-Mart stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

