Sinclair Broadcast Group Newsrooms Win 37 RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sinclair Broadcast Group Newsrooms Win 37 RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image



Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) is proud to announce that 18 of its newsrooms have been honored with the prestigious RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Outstanding Journalism. In total, these stations brought home a collective 37 awards, a shining testament to the companys commitment to providing the best in local journalism. Winning stations include: WJLA (6 awards); KOMO (4 awards); WBFF (4 awards); KTUL (2 awards); WHAM (2 awards); WJAR (2 awards); WGME (2 awards); and, WSTM (2 awards). In addition, WPMI, WSET, WEAR, WSYX, WCHS, WRGB, KBAK, KGAN, KMPH, and WTVC each received one award, while KOMO Radio won three awards.



Of note, WEAR, WJAR, and WSTM stations all received the Overall Excellence Award, an incredible achievement and honor, particularly in the wake of a tumultuous and unprecedented year for newsrooms everywhere. Five additional stations, KTUL, WBFF, WCHS, WPMI, and WSET received the award for Breaking News. Sinclairs commitment to investigative journalism was also recognized, with five stations (WBFF, WGME, WHAM, WRGB, and WTVC) winning for Investigative/Continuing Coverage. Of note, the KOMO newsroom won for The Fight for the Soul of Seattle documentary, while WBFFs Project Baltimore won two awards for its work exposing ongoing problems with the citys public school system.



I'm thrilled to see that the majority of awards won were for segments that aimed to rectify real issues impacting our communities around the nation and hold government accountable to their constituents, said Chris Ripley, CEO of Sinclair Broadcast Group. Our incredible journalists provide insight on topics that may have otherwise gone unnoticed. These honors reinforce our commitment to telling stories that provide context about the how and why and it is through these efforts that were able to uplift the voices of the local communities we serve and shed light on those that may go unheard.



The importance of local news has grown immensely over the past year, and Sinclair has stood at the forefront, making a renewed commitment to its local and investigative news units. Throughout the past year, the dedicated efforts of Sinclairs local broadcasting stations have helped to strengthen their relationship with the communities they serve, despite daunting conditions that tested the resolve of newsrooms everywhere. Through it all, Sinclairs broadcasting stations have remained steadfast in their efforts to keep viewers informed in a compassionate and accurate manner.



Our goal is to be the gold standard in every market and produce content that is relevant, impactful, and meaningful, and these awards prove we are working diligently to achieve this mission, said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News at Sinclair. Its another proud moment for our news organization and for everyone who has contributed to our work. For us, the most important award is the support and trust of the local communities that we serve, and we look forward to continuing our important work.



About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.



Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 186 television stations in 87 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information, which can be accessed at+www.sbgi.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005538/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)