Six Flags Hurricane Harbor to Reopen May 15





Six+Flags+Hurricane+Harbor, located next door to Six Flags Magic Mountain, announced plans to reopen the park to Members and Pass holders on May 15-16, and to the general public on May 22, 2021. In accordance with state and county reopening guidelines for waterparks, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will operate at reduced attendance levels utilizing the companys new reservation system. The waterpark will also utilize the extensive safety measures employed at Six Flags Magic Mountain, including several new advanced technology systems to protect guests and employees. The plan, developed in consultation with infectious disease experts, sets standards for executing at the highest levels of hygiene and social distancing protocols. These procedures will be adjusted on an as-needed basis to ensure compliance with state and county recommendations.





This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005543/en/

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor waterpark, located next door to Six Flags Magic Mountain, reopening May 15, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)





As warmer temperatures return this year, we are excited to offer guests a safe, outdoor environment for fun in the sun, said Six Flags Magic Mountain & Hurricane Harbor Park President Don McCoy. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is a great place to enjoy some of the most thrilling water slide attractions in Southern California with friends and family.









The parks reopening date is subject to change based on local, state, and federal guidelines related to COVID-19. Detailed reopening plans include:









Park Reservations System to Control Capacity





Six Flags Hurricane Harbor has established attendance caps that are in accordance with current state guidelines to allow for proper social distancing. All Members, Season Pass holders and all guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com%2Freserve. Guests who need single-day tickets will be able to reserve during the purchase process.









Protocols for the safe operation of rides















Easy-to-identify distance markers have been added in all water slide lines;









Easy-to-identify distance markers have been added in all water slide lines;



Handrails will be regularly sanitized throughout the day; and









Handrails will be regularly sanitized throughout the day; and



Masks must remain on except while experiencing a slide or water attraction.













Health Screenings for Guests and Team Members















Contactless IR thermal imaging will be used to screen temperatures of guests and employees prior to entry;









Contactless IR thermal imaging will be used to screen temperatures of guests and employees prior to entry;



Advanced security screening technology will allow for touchless bag checks;









Advanced security screening technology will allow for touchless bag checks;



Individuals will be required to acknowledge and abide by the companys health policies, which prohibits park entry if guests have recently been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19;









Individuals will be required to acknowledge and abide by the companys health policies, which prohibits park entry if guests have recently been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19;



Following CDC guidelines, all guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/workday (exceptions apply in pools and on waterpark attractions); and









Following CDC guidelines, all guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/workday (exceptions apply in pools and on waterpark attractions); and



Disposable masks will be available at Guest Relations, and reusable masks will be available for purchase at in-park retail locations.













Strictly Enforced Social Distancing















Easy-to-identify distance markers have been added in all park entry, restroom, retail locations, and slide and dining queue lines; and









Easy-to-identify distance markers have been added in all park entry, restroom, retail locations, and slide and dining queue lines; and



Dining areas have been adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties;













Extensive Sanitization and Disinfecting Protocols















Trained and dedicated cleaning teams have been put in place;









Trained and dedicated cleaning teams have been put in place;



Increased sanitization and disinfecting of high touch points including all public seating, tabletops, counters, handrails, doors, deck chairs, life jackets, tubes, rafts, and trash cans will occur frequently;









Increased sanitization and disinfecting of high touch points including all public seating, tabletops, counters, handrails, doors, deck chairs, life jackets, tubes, rafts, and trash cans will occur frequently;



Restroom staff will be available to disinfect each stall and sink area on a frequent basis;









Restroom staff will be available to disinfect each stall and sink area on a frequent basis;



Multiple alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the park; and









Multiple alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the park; and



All work areas will be regularly sanitized and disinfected.













Sanitized Food Preparation and Service















Modified menus and implementation of mobile food ordering will help facilitate touchless transactions;









Modified menus and implementation of mobile food ordering will help facilitate touchless transactions;



Condiments, self-serve cutlery, and napkins will be provided to guests with their meals as required; and









Condiments, self-serve cutlery, and napkins will be provided to guests with their meals as required; and



Attendants will serve beverages, and guests will receive drink bottle refills in a paper cup each time they refill.













Commercial-Grade Cleaning Equipment and Supplies















All employees will be issued Team Member Action Packs which will include: two reusable face masks, safety glasses, and disposable gloves;









All employees will be issued Team Member Action Packs which will include: two reusable face masks, safety glasses, and disposable gloves;



Low pressure backpack sprayers will be utilized for disinfecting large areas;









Low pressure backpack sprayers will be utilized for disinfecting large areas;



Abundant supplies of sanitizers and disinfectants will be available;









Abundant supplies of sanitizers and disinfectants will be available;



Microfiber cloths will be used to sanitize surfaces; and









Microfiber cloths will be used to sanitize surfaces; and



Queue line supplies, fencing, and tents will be in place to promote safe social distancing.













Multi-Layered Guest and Team Member Communication















Frontline team members will go through extensive COVID-19 training;









Frontline team members will go through extensive COVID-19 training;



Safety messaging and reminders will be communicated on Six Flags website, newsletters, and in-park announcements;









Safety messaging and reminders will be communicated on Six Flags website, newsletters, and in-park announcements;



Distance markers and physical distance indicators will be in place; and









Distance markers and physical distance indicators will be in place; and



Informational safety signage will be posted throughout the park.













About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation









Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the worlds largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.









About Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles









Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, a 22-acre waterpark located next door to Six Flags Magic Mountain, features over 1.5 million gallons of water in a tropically themed paradise. Enjoy two of the tallest full-enclosed speed slides in Southern California, a relaxing 1,300-foot river cruise, a wave pool, an interactive lagoon, and a splashy kid play area. The park operates seasonally May - September.









Follow us on Twitter %40sfmagicmountain #hurricaneharbor









Like us on Facebook %40sixflagsmagicmountain #hurricaneharbor









Follow us on Instagram @sixflagsmagicmountain #hurricaneharbor





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005543/en/