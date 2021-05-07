Logo
Travelzoo Appoints William Brown as General Manager, Canada

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 7, 2021

NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, today announced the appointment of William Brown as General Manager, Canada. Mr. Brown, who joined Travelzoo in 2009, was internally developed and promoted into this leadership position.

Travelzoo logo

Mr. Brown started at Travelzoo as Associate Producer in the Las Vegas office. In 2011, he transferred to the Chicago office. In 2014, he transferred to Travelzoo's Toronto office. He worked across several functions and rose through the ranks. In 2015, he became Head of Production, Canada. He participated in Travelzoo's global mentorship program which is designed to open doors, iron out mistakes, create challenges, and create opportunities to demonstrate aptitude.

"I am excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to manage our Canadian business. My goal is to achieve substantial further growth for Travelzoo. We have the right team and strong brand reputation necessary to do so."

Sonja Haas, Travelzoo's Global Head of Human Resources, said: "William's appointment as General Manager, Canada, shows the significance of our program of developing in-house talent into successful business leaders. On-the-job development of people creates job satisfaction, loyalty and trust."

About Travelzoo
Travelzoo provides our 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years we have worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliersour long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate, and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo, Top 20 and Jack's Flight Club are registered trademarks of Travelzoo.

Media contacts:
Gabe Saglie New York
+1 805 453 1209
[email protected]

Stella Mok Toronto
+1 647 282 0439
[email protected]

Cat Jordan London
+44 7776 781525
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travelzoo-appoints-william-brown-as-general-manager-canada-301286811.html

SOURCE Travelzoo

