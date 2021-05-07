Creative Realities Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Creative Realities (NAS:CREX, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $1.215 per share and the market cap of $14.3 million, Creative Realities stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Creative Realities is shown in the chart below.

Because Creative Realities is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Creative Realities has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.17, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Software industry. The overall financial strength of Creative Realities is 2 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Creative Realities is poor. This is the debt and cash of Creative Realities over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Creative Realities has been profitable 1 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $17.5 million and loss of $1.68 a share. Its operating margin is -30.96%, which ranks worse than 80% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, the profitability of Creative Realities is ranked 1 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Creative Realities over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Creative Realities is -38.3%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 3.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Creative Realities's return on invested capital is -21.93, and its cost of capital is 20.61.

