Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Buys Range Resources Corp, Audacy, Audacy, Sells The Michaels Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

St. Helier, Y9, based Investment company Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Range Resources Corp, Audacy, Audacy, NOV Inc, AMC Networks Inc, sells The Michaels Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, Boyd Gaming Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 61 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 7,902,305 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.07% Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) - 2,018,657 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.7% AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) - 2,196,949 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.97% Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 3,675,406 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66% Sabre Corp (SABR) - 6,676,290 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.39%

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Audacy. The purchase prices were between $2.64 and $6.26, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $4.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 8,612,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 2,704,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $33.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 509,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Gannett Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.17 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.9. The stock is now traded at around $4.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,234,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in O-I Glass Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $18.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 672,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Range Resources Corp by 4605.91%. The purchase prices were between $7.13 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $11.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 5,204,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in AMC Networks Inc by 42.97%. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 2,196,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co by 155.11%. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $36.88, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,077,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 78.14%. The purchase prices were between $11.18 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 3,099,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc by 360.25%. The purchase prices were between $99.11 and $152.06, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $173.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 160,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Overstock.com Inc by 121.57%. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $74.94. The stock is now traded at around $80.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 189,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $26.12 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $35.46.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Dillard's Inc. The sale prices were between $55.55 and $104.46, with an estimated average price of $81.23.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 94.13%. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.1%. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd still held 109,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc by 59.44%. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.02%. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd still held 2,472,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 96.25%. The sale prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $67.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.32%. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd still held 33,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Macy's Inc by 31.97%. The sale prices were between $11.22 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.619900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.82%. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd still held 5,494,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd by 23.7%. The sale prices were between $27.65 and $61.35, with an estimated average price of $46.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd still held 2,018,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 82.66%. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.768200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd still held 123,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.