Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Buys Range Resources Corp, Audacy, Audacy, Sells The Michaels Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

- New Purchases: AUD, AUD, NOV, FOX, GCI, OI, SSP, SBH, BIIB,
- Added Positions: RRC, AMCX, ANF, LGF.A, AMG, TECK, QRTEA, OSTK, PM, TAP, FOXA, SBGI, NXST, GOLD, COTY, HCC, TRIP, EXPR, BABA, WW, WB, ARCH,
- Reduced Positions: VIAC, BBBY, BYD, M, SIG, FCX, CPRI, MSGN, IGT, IVZ, GES, SABR, IHRT, CHS, WBA, FOSL, BALY, SXC, MOV, DESP, KGC, GTN, BKNG, IAG, ATHM, EXPE, JD,
- Sold Out: MIK, CGC, DDS, DISCK, BIDU, DIS, TWTR, OVV, FMX, DIN, PAAS,
For the details of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/contrarius+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd
- Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 7,902,305 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.07%
- Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) - 2,018,657 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.7%
- AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) - 2,196,949 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.97%
- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 3,675,406 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
- Sabre Corp (SABR) - 6,676,290 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.39%
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Audacy. The purchase prices were between $2.64 and $6.26, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $4.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 8,612,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Audacy (AUD)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Audacy. The purchase prices were between $2.64 and $6.26, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $4.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 8,612,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NOV Inc (NOV)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 2,704,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fox Corp (FOX)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $33.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 509,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gannett Co Inc (GCI)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Gannett Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.17 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.9. The stock is now traded at around $4.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,234,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: O-I Glass Inc (OI)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in O-I Glass Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $18.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 672,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Range Resources Corp (RRC)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Range Resources Corp by 4605.91%. The purchase prices were between $7.13 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $11.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 5,204,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in AMC Networks Inc by 42.97%. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 2,196,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co by 155.11%. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $36.88, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,077,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 78.14%. The purchase prices were between $11.18 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 3,099,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc by 360.25%. The purchase prices were between $99.11 and $152.06, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $173.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 160,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Overstock.com Inc by 121.57%. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $74.94. The stock is now traded at around $80.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 189,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63.Sold Out: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $26.12 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $35.46.Sold Out: Dillard's Inc (DDS)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Dillard's Inc. The sale prices were between $55.55 and $104.46, with an estimated average price of $81.23.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 94.13%. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.1%. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd still held 109,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc by 59.44%. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.02%. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd still held 2,472,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 96.25%. The sale prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $67.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.32%. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd still held 33,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Macy's Inc (M)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Macy's Inc by 31.97%. The sale prices were between $11.22 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.619900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.82%. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd still held 5,494,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd by 23.7%. The sale prices were between $27.65 and $61.35, with an estimated average price of $46.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd still held 2,018,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 82.66%. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.768200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd still held 123,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd. Also check out:
1. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Contrarius Investment Management Ltd keeps buying