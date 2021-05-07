Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Buys Range Resources Corp, Audacy, Audacy, Sells The Michaels Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Buys Range Resources Corp, Audacy, Audacy, Sells The Michaels Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
St. Helier, Y9, based Investment company Contrarius Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Range Resources Corp, Audacy, Audacy, NOV Inc, AMC Networks Inc, sells The Michaels Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, Boyd Gaming Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 61 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/contrarius+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd
  1. Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 7,902,305 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.07%
  2. Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) - 2,018,657 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.7%
  3. AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) - 2,196,949 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.97%
  4. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 3,675,406 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
  5. Sabre Corp (SABR) - 6,676,290 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.39%
New Purchase: Audacy (AUD)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Audacy. The purchase prices were between $2.64 and $6.26, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $4.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 8,612,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Audacy (AUD)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Audacy. The purchase prices were between $2.64 and $6.26, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $4.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 8,612,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NOV Inc (NOV)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 2,704,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fox Corp (FOX)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $33.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 509,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Gannett Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.17 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.9. The stock is now traded at around $4.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,234,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: O-I Glass Inc (OI)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in O-I Glass Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $18.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 672,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Range Resources Corp (RRC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Range Resources Corp by 4605.91%. The purchase prices were between $7.13 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $11.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 5,204,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in AMC Networks Inc by 42.97%. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 2,196,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co by 155.11%. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $36.88, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,077,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 78.14%. The purchase prices were between $11.18 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 3,099,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc by 360.25%. The purchase prices were between $99.11 and $152.06, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $173.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 160,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Overstock.com Inc by 121.57%. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $74.94. The stock is now traded at around $80.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 189,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63.

Sold Out: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $26.12 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $35.46.

Sold Out: Dillard's Inc (DDS)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Dillard's Inc. The sale prices were between $55.55 and $104.46, with an estimated average price of $81.23.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 94.13%. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.1%. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd still held 109,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc by 59.44%. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.02%. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd still held 2,472,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 96.25%. The sale prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $67.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.32%. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd still held 33,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Macy's Inc (M)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Macy's Inc by 31.97%. The sale prices were between $11.22 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.619900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.82%. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd still held 5,494,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd by 23.7%. The sale prices were between $27.65 and $61.35, with an estimated average price of $46.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd still held 2,018,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 82.66%. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.768200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd still held 123,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Contrarius Investment Management Ltd keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider