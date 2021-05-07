Logo
Boston Family Office Llc Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, S&P Global Inc, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Sells Marsh & McLennan Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Waste Management Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Boston Family Office Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, S&P Global Inc, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Alcon Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, sells Marsh & McLennan Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Waste Management Inc, Golar LNG, The Middleby Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Family Office Llc. As of 2021Q1, Boston Family Office Llc owns 264 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+family+office+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 457,364 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,153 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
  3. Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 75,083 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.59%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 148,950 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
  5. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 98,434 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.66 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $101.79. The stock is now traded at around $99.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $259.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $147.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $305.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 195.59%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $286.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 77,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 26.19%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $389.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $181.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 29.35%. The purchase prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85. The stock is now traded at around $70.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 24.35%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $107.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67.

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91.

Sold Out: Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Cambridge Bancorp. The sale prices were between $69.93 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $78.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC. Also check out:

1. BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC keeps buying
