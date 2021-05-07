Boston Family Office Llc Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, S&P Global Inc, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Sells Marsh & McLennan Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Waste Management Inc

- New Purchases: BLV, CI, COHR, ETN, KSU, WBA, WFC, 7H80, ITOT, XLI, ATHX,
- Added Positions: SHW, BSV, SPGI, NEE, VTIP, VXF, AMT, CRM, ALC, FLOT, APD, BND, VCSH, SEDG, V, XBI, ADBE, MMM, WELL, BIV, IFF, IJH, MCD, NOW, IVV, SPLK, XYL, VEU, UNH, VIG, TYL, BRK.B, VYM, STZ, VB, VNQ, ALGN, YUMC, DEO, EMR, PFE, FB, GWRE, MDT, MA, USB, TGT, SBUX, MCHP, NVDA, RHHBY,
- Reduced Positions: MMC, ZBRA, AAPL, GIS, IDXX, PG, MRK, D, WM, PEP, MIDD, VGIT, GLNG, VGSH, BMY, NSC, MDY, RTX, IJR, QQQ, JNJ, AFL, PM, MSFT, ADP, CVX, BSX, IBM, DHR, RPM, AMGN, FCX, XOM, AXP, DD, TER, FIS, STX, ORCL, CVS, SSNC, TDOC, CRSP, IAU, ADI, VEA, VOO, CLX, HD, CMCSA, MKC, DLTR, INTC, GILD, GSK, K, FTV, KMI, TTD, DOW, OTIS, DGS, GPN, IEFA, MOAT, SDY, GATX, EL, T, LLY, KMB, NTRS, NVS, CTSH, CSCO, RDS.A, COP, SRCL, TJX, SQ, THO, JCI, GLW, ZBH, STWD, ITW, XRAY, PYPL,
- Sold Out: VLO, CATC, BR,
These are the top 5 holdings of BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 457,364 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,153 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 75,083 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.59%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 148,950 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
- Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 98,434 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.66 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $101.79. The stock is now traded at around $99.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $259.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $147.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $305.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 898 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 195.59%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $286.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 77,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 26.19%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $389.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $181.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 29.35%. The purchase prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85. The stock is now traded at around $70.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 24.35%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $107.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)
Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67.Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91.Sold Out: Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)
Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Cambridge Bancorp. The sale prices were between $69.93 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $78.3.
