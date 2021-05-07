North Growth Management Ltd. Buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, Nautilus Inc, Tapestry Inc, Sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Itron Inc, Facebook Inc

- New Purchases: NLS, TPR, QCOM, EBAY,
- Added Positions: LITE, TPX, DHI, FSLR, BBY, BMY, DIS, ZYME,
- Reduced Positions: SEDG, ITRI, HPQ, TPIC, CSCO, IIVI, EAT, FL, URBN, AEO,
- Sold Out: FB,
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 248,000 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio.
- Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 529,000 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio.
- Jabil Inc (JBL) - 382,000 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio.
- First Solar Inc (FSLR) - 219,000 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50%
- Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) - 208,000 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.31%
North Growth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Nautilus Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $30.54, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $17.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 395,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
North Growth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 146,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
North Growth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)
North Growth Management Ltd. initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $59.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 79.31%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $82.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 208,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)
North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 48.48%. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $32.38. The stock is now traded at around $39.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 294,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
North Growth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.
