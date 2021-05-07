North Growth Management Ltd. Buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, Nautilus Inc, Tapestry Inc, Sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Itron Inc, Facebook Inc

New Purchases: NLS, TPR, QCOM, EBAY,

NLS, TPR, QCOM, EBAY, Added Positions: LITE, TPX, DHI, FSLR, BBY, BMY, DIS, ZYME,

LITE, TPX, DHI, FSLR, BBY, BMY, DIS, ZYME, Reduced Positions: SEDG, ITRI, HPQ, TPIC, CSCO, IIVI, EAT, FL, URBN, AEO,

SEDG, ITRI, HPQ, TPIC, CSCO, IIVI, EAT, FL, URBN, AEO, Sold Out: FB,

Investment company North Growth Management Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, Nautilus Inc, Tapestry Inc, Qualcomm Inc, eBay Inc, sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Itron Inc, Facebook Inc, TPI Composites Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Growth Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, North Growth Management Ltd. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $564 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of North Growth Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+growth+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 248,000 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 529,000 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Jabil Inc (JBL) - 382,000 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. First Solar Inc (FSLR) - 219,000 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50% Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) - 208,000 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.31%

North Growth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Nautilus Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $30.54, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $17.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 395,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Growth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 146,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Growth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Growth Management Ltd. initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $59.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 79.31%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $82.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 208,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Growth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 48.48%. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $32.38. The stock is now traded at around $39.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 294,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Growth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.