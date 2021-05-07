Logo
Amazon Announces First Robotics Fulfillment Center in Louisiana

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image



Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to open its first robotics fulfillment center in the state of Louisiana. The new operations facility in Shreveport will create over 1,000 new, full-time jobs and provide employees with at least $15 per hour and comprehensive benefits. Amazon jobs support Louisiana communities of all sizes, from larger metro areas like Shreveport to smaller communities like Carencro.



In the new 650,000 square-foot fulfillment center, Amazon employees will pick, pack, and ship smaller customer items such as books, toys, electronics and other household items.



On top of Amazons industry-leading minimum starting wage of $15 per hour, full-time employees receive comprehensive benefits, including full medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent company match. Amazon prioritizes the safety of all its employees and supports them with paid leave so they can take time off without having to worry about missing a paycheck. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.



Amazon is committed to the long-term development of its employees. The companys employees have access to innovative programs like Career Choice, where Amazon will pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the programs launch, more than 25,000 employees across the globe have pursued degrees in a range of fields, including game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology.



Amazon in Louisiana:





  • From 2010-2019, Amazon has invested more than $250 million in Louisiana, including infrastructure and compensation to employees in the state.





  • Amazon's investments in the state contributed an additional $220 million into the states economy over that same period.





  • Using methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Amazon estimates its investments have created an additional 750+ indirect jobs on top of the company's current 2,000+ full- and part-time direct hires.





  • Amazons worldwide fulfillment network supports businesses of all sizes through its Fulfillment by Amazon offering, and many of those local businesses are based in Louisiana. There are more than 14,500 independent authors and small and medium-sized businesses in the state are growing their businesses and reaching new customers with Amazon.





Additional Resources:



Amazon Regional Director of Operations, William Hicks



Amazon may be a global business, but its made up of small businesses and communities. From the local jobs we bring, to the local people we employ, train, and upskillour business is made up of people from communities like Shreveport, said William Hicks, Regional Director of Operations at Amazon. Were thrilled to be able to expand our operations in Northwest Louisiana and we look forward to becoming part of the fabric of the local community.



Governor John Bel Edwards



This new Amazon project is a major advancement for the Shreveport-Bossier City metro area and for Louisianas economy, said Governor Edwards. In addition to providing strong benefits, Amazon will pay workers double the minimum wage or more in a state-of-the-art technology environment. Only a year ago, we dedicated Hunter Industrial Park as one site in a growing inventory of LED Certified Sites that now numbers 126 statewide. Through partnerships with our elected officials, economic development allies and utility partners, we are proving that great things are possible in Louisiana when we make smart plans for the future.



Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins



The City of Shreveport is committed to developing a diverse business community, Mayor Adrian Perkins said. We are excited to be the new home for a state-of-the-art distribution center. This will be a valuable asset to our community and will provide employment opportunities to hundreds of our residents. This project could change the life trajectory for many of our citizens who are still dealing with the financial fallout from the ongoing pandemic.



Caddo Parish Commission President Lyndon B. Johnson



Great things are happening in Caddo Parish, and we are delighted to welcome Amazon into our parish and region, said Caddo Parish Commission President Lyndon B. Johnson. The arrival of such a large and multidimensional distribution center to Caddo Parish will undoubtedly have a significant impact on our areas economy. The ability to utilize over 1,000 members of our communitys diverse and talented workforce will enhance the quality of life for our residents, and is a result of the strong collaboration between our governing bodies and community partners to create a winning opportunity for Amazon and the parish.



Chairman Chap Breard of the North Louisiana Economic Partnership



We are thrilled to have Amazon become a new major employer in North Louisiana, said Chairman Chap Breard of the North Louisiana Economic Partnership. Their decision to locate in Shreveport confirms that North Louisianas competitive strategic location, strong stakeholder partnerships and project-ready industrial sites are critical for success in economic development.



About Amazon



Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earths Most Customer-Centric Company, Earths Best Employer, and Earths Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

