Spark Power Announces Details of its 2021 First Quarter Conference Call

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), announced that the Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss the results of its first quarter, ended March 31, 2021, on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The Company plans to release its first quarter results after markets close on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

DATE: Thursday, May 13, 2021

TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-888-506-0062 or International 1-973-528-0011

CONFERENCE ID: 40985

WEBCAST: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2400/40985

It is suggested that those wishing to access the webcast log in approximately 10 minutes in advance of the start time to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.

About Spark Power Group Inc. Spark Power is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com

Investor and Regulatory Inquiries:

Dan Ardila, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

+1 (905) 829-3336 x127

Media Inquiries:

Kim Samlall, Director, Marketing Communications

[email protected]

+1 (905)-829-3336 x185

