Chemtrade Extends Voting Deadline for Annual and Special Meeting





Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) announced today that it has extended the deadline for unitholders to submit proxies and voting instructions, including electronic voting for Chemtrades virtual-only annual and special meeting to 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on Monday, May 10, 2021.









This extension will allow holders of Chemtrades unitsadditional time to submit proxies and voting instructions by following the instructions for voting set out in the Voting Information section of its Management Information Circular dated March 22, 2021 (a copy of which can be found on Chemtrades profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, as well as on its website at %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3EManagement+Information+Circular%3C%2Fspan%3E). Chemtrades virtual-only annual and special meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005561/en/