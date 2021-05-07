Logo
Cascades Reports on Shareholders' Voting Results for the Election of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 7, 2021

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and paper tissue products, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 6, 2021. The twelve (12) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders by proxy and by electronic ballot, as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes FOR

%

Votes Withheld

%

Alain Lemaire

77,670,744

94.82

4,240,602

5.18

Sylvie Lemaire

65,296,851

79.72

16,614,495

20.28

Elise Pelletier

78,321,058

95.62

3,590,288

4.38

Sylvie Vachon

81,610,578

99.63

300,768

0.37

Mario Plourde

81,545,213

99.55

366,133

0.45

Michelle Cormier

76,256,499

93.10

5,654,847

6.90

Martin Couture

80,793,194

98.63

1,118,152

1.37

Patrick Lemaire

81,608,922

99.63

302,424

0.37

Hubert T. Lacroix

75,184,956

91.79

6,726,390

8.21

Mlanie Dunn

80,792,532

98.63

1,118,814

1.37

Nelson Gentiletti

81,759,346

99.81

152,000

0.19

Elif Lvesque

73,561,516

89.81

8,349,830

10.19

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 6, will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs more than 11,700 women and men across a network of 85 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-reports-on-shareholders-voting-results-for-the-election-of-directors-301286825.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

