Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses Successfully Supporting Medacta's NextAR Surgical Platform

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses Successfully Supporting Medacta's NextAR Surgical Platform

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Volume follow-on orders for Vuzix Blades received as a proven hardware solution of choice

PR Newswire

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 7, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced a further volume order of Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses in connection with the Company's central role supporting the NextAR surgical AR platform developed by Medacta International, one of the world's largest providers of innovative orthopedic products focusing on healthcare sustainability. Having used the Vuzix Blade to complete the first smart glasses-based total knee replacement in the US in 2020, Medacta is now using Vuzix Smart Glasses to drive new applications to leverage augmented reality in shoulder, hip and spine surgery.

Image courtesy of Medacta International M.O.R.E. Institute

The NextAR platform employs a preoperative scan, with proprietary algorithms that create a personalized biomechanical model for each replacement. Surgeons equipped with Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses can then access biomechanical visualizations using augmented reality in real time, without having to divert their eyes from the procedure to glance at a computer screen. The AR system gives surgeons complete control over every detail of the surgery to provide maximum accuracy; and eliminates the need for bulky robotic arms or dedicated equipment operators in the operating theater, further reducing costs per case. To watch a short video on the NextAR platform, please click here - https://nextar.medacta.com/

"There's no secret about the connection between comfort and adoption of AR technology, and ongoing orders like the ones we're receiving for the Blade are proof of it," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "Vuzix Smart Glasses are lightweight, comfortable and completely wireless, which means surgeons have complete freedom of movement and can wear them for extended operations. We're proud to provide the hardware backbone for Medacta's NextAR platform as it continues to branch into new applications and are looking forward to their certification testing with our M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 192 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, ongoing certifications of this use case, our current and future business relationships and opportunities with Medacta and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations
Vuzix Corporation
[email protected]
Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,
Investor Information [email protected] www.vuzix.com

(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-blade-smart-glasses-successfully-supporting-medactas-nextar-surgical-platform-301286823.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)