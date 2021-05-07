The stock of Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $32.45 per share and the market cap of $3.9 billion, Commercial Metals Co stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Commercial Metals Co is shown in the chart below.

Because Commercial Metals Co is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 11.6% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 3.65% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Commercial Metals Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.36, which is in the middle range of the companies in Steel industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Commercial Metals Co at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Commercial Metals Co is fair. This is the debt and cash of Commercial Metals Co over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Commercial Metals Co has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $5.6 billion and earnings of $2.18 a share. Its operating margin is 7.72%, which ranks better than 72% of the companies in Steel industry. Overall, the profitability of Commercial Metals Co is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Commercial Metals Co over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Commercial Metals Co is 11.6%, which ranks better than 77% of the companies in Steel industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 35.5%, which ranks better than 90% of the companies in Steel industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Commercial Metals Co's return on invested capital is 11.00, and its cost of capital is 7.67. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Commercial Metals Co is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 90% of the companies in Steel industry. To learn more about Commercial Metals Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

