Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Provide First Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Update on May 13, 2021

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc ( OSMT) (Osmotica or the Company), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its 2021 first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 13, 2021, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James JD Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call as follows:

Date Thursday, May 13, 2021 Time 4:30 p.m. ET Toll free (U.S.) (866) 672-5029 International (409) 217-8312 Conference ID 6588774 Webcast (live and replay) www.osmotica.com under the Investor & News section

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Companys ophthalmic subsidiary supporting UPNEEQ. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Companys diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the Companys non-promoted products, including complex generic formulations.

Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

