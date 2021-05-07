Fisker Confirms Change to Warrant Accounting Treatment Following SEC Statement

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fisker Confirms Change to Warrant Accounting Treatment Following SEC Statement

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image



Fisker Inc. (Fisker or Company) (NYSE: FSR) announced that, following a statement published by the Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2021 (the Staff Statement) regarding the accounting and reporting of warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), the consolidated financial statement filed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 should be restated.



The restatement will be isolated to this change in accounting treatment, which the Company believes also impacts several hundred companies, and has no impact on historical or forward-looking cash flow and operations of the Company.



The restatement pertains to the accounting treatment for both public and private placement warrants that were outstanding at the time of the business combination of legacy Fisker Inc. with Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. on October 29, 2020.



As of March 31, 2021, Fisker had approximately 3.4 million public warrants and 0 private placement warrants outstanding, approximately 12% of the 27.76 million warrants originally issued by Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. As of April 19, 2021, upon the completion of the previously announced cashless warrant redemption, there were no longer any warrants outstanding.



Consistent with market practice among SPACs, these warrants had previously been accounted for as equity. In consideration of the Staff Statement, Fisker intends to account for the warrants as liabilities. The Company preliminarily estimates that the change in accounting method will cause non-cash non-operating expenses in the Statement of Operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 to increase by approximately $75 to $85 million. The Company expects that there will be no impact to its historically reported cash and cash equivalents, or cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. The Company anticipates that the impact of remeasuring the Warrants to their fair values on first quarter 2021 non-cash non-operating expense will be between $145 million and $155 million. These estimates are unaudited, preliminary, and subject to change as management completes the restatement.



About Fisker Inc.



California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the worlds most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fiskers social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App+Store or Google+Play store.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005580/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)